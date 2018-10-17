Primary school campaigns to prevent deportation of nine-year-old pupil

A primary school has appealed to the Minister for Justice to prevent the deportation of a nine-year-old student.

Eric Zhi Ying Xue, a fourth class pupil at St. Cronan’s in Bray, Co Wicklow, was born in Ireland but does not have Irish citizenship.

His mother, however, is Chinese and has had her application for leave to remain rejected.

St Cronan’s set up a public petition on Tuesday requesting that Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan revoke the deportation order. By Wednesday afternoon it had attracted more than 20,000 signatures.

The petition states: “Eric was born in Ireland but is not an Irish citizen and has never been out of the country.

“If he is forced to go to China, where his mother was born, he will have no access to China’s health or education systems because he is not a Chinese citizen. This is a humanitarian issue - Eric urgently needs your support.”

The Wicklow school’s campaign follows a successful campaign by a school last week to prevent the deportation of a 14 year old boy to Nigeria.

Offaly teenager Nonso Muojeke, who lived in Ireland since he was two years old, was due to be deported after his family had failed to secure leave to remain in the State.

The Department of Justice confirmed last week that the deportation order against the boy and his family had been revoked.

Muojeke, a student of Tullamore College, was at the centre of a community-led campaign to halt his deportation and that of his older brother Viktor and his mother Chidiebere Muojeke.

An Uplift petition to halt the deportation was signed by more than 21,000 people.

Following the decision,Nonso Muojeke expressed his thanks to the Minister for Justice for the “humane way” he handled the case.

“ I am very grateful to my friends, my school, the Tullamore community and everyone else who has supported me. I am really looking forward to my future here in Ireland,” he said.

A statement from the Department of Justice said the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) had revoked the deportation order following “a detailed reconsideration of the family’s immigration case in light of court proceedings and the receipt of updated submissions from the family in September.”