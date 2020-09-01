Planning permission granted for two-school campus in Dublin 4

Dublin City Council has approved new plans for a two-school campus at Sandymount in spite of strong local opposition.

The council has granted planning permission to the Department of Education for a two storey primary Educate Together school and a three storey post-primary Educate Together school on the five acre Rosyln Park College campus.

The post-primary school is to have capacity for 1,000 students while the primary school will contain 24 classrooms. The site currently accommodates a temporary 12 classroom school with 324 students enrolled.

The council received 59 separate objections in response to the plans first lodged last November and a number of follow-up objections after the departmentt lodged revised plans in July.

Those to object include the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association, which claimed that the scale of the project is neither necessary nor in keeping with the surrounding area and is based on unrealistic assumptions.

The department paid the Rehab Group €20.5million for the site, which the Comptroller and Auditor General found was €4 million more than an amount set out in an independent valuation report.