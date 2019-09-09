Panel: What’s new at this year’s Higher Options?

This year, students at Higher Options are being urged to consider apprenticeship, traineeship and PLC options.

Solas, the further education and training agency, will have its largest-ever presence at the exhibition with the new Generation Apprentice Village. One standout feature at the village will be live skills demonstrations, where apprentices will demonstrate their skills in, among other areas, hairdressing, electrician and accounting.

Accounting Technicians Ireland will show how students can get an accounting qualification over a two-year, workplace-based learning course instead of having to spend four years slogging it out at third-level.

Students will also have a chance to learn about specific traineeships – courses of around nine months in duration which ready them for particular roles – with major companies like Combilift having stalls at Higher Options.

The Defence Forces will also be out in force and urging people to consider the range of career options they can provide.

Finally, UK colleges will still have a significant presence, so it’s a good chance for any students worried about the implications of Brexit to ask questions about the UCAS process.