Outdoor children’s playgrounds set to reopen from Monday

Outdoor playgrounds and amenities for children are due to reopen from Monday as long as they are supervised.

In addition,outdoor summer camps for children can also be run, once there are no more than 15 people mixing together.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made the announcement at a press conference at Government Buildings on Friday.

He said outdoor facilities and amenities for children may include commercial ones, such as adventure parks and open farms.

Mr Varadkar also confirmed that a summer education programme for children with special educational needs and those at risk of disadvantage will proceed.

The programme, similar to the existing extended school year or July Provision scheme, will rely on schools, teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) choosing to participate.

Typically about 10,000 children with autism and or with a severe or profound intellectual disability are entitled to home tuition or in-school support during the summer.

This year, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said it will also include young people with complex needs and children with Down syndrome.

Mr McHugh will bring detailed proposals to Government next week, but he has confirmed that any child who has been eligible in previous years will be eligible again this summer. The plans will involve both a school-based scheme and a home-based scheme, he said.

Vital support

Disability groups who attended a meeting with Department of Education officials on Thursday to discuss the proposals expressed alarm that draft proposals were “extremely limited” in scope and could exclude thousands of vulnerable young people.

Both Inclusion Ireland and autism charity AsIAm said they were told by officials that only children attending special schools or classes will be able to attend the programme this year.

The Department of Education later released a statement stating that this was not the case and anybody who has been eligible in previous years will be eligible again this summer.

In a new statement on Friday, Mr McHugh said the programme will be a stepping stone to help some young people ahead of the next school year and is in line with public health guidance.

“The programme will help children to renew relationships, routines and connections with school and with learning and help to support ongoing social development and wellbeing,” he said.

“It gives us an opportunity to provide a vital additional support for some of the children with significant special educational needs and those who have been at risk of educational disadvantage since schools closed in March.”

Further engagement with the school sector will take place as proposals are finalised over the coming week.

The scale of the programme, however, will depend on schools, teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) choosing to participate.

It is unclear, at this stage, how many will be prepared to do so in light of public health risks.

Mr McHugh said teachers and SNAs have worked “harder than ever” since schools closed 12 weeks and he was sure they would try to do whatever they can to support the summer programme.

“We now want to work towards a new level of engagement. The focus will be on students and young people with complex needs - including those who live with significant behavioural, social, emotional and sensory difficulties,” he said.

“It will be similar to the July Provision of previous years and children with Down syndrome will be included as part of our plans for this summer.”

Down Syndrome Ireland said the announcement means that about 1,200 more children with Down syndrome will be eligible for the programme.

It said children with Down syndrome have traditionally been “actively discriminated against” by denying them entry to the extended school year.

Deirdre Saul of Down Syndrome Ireland said: “We will continue to call on the Government to make the extended school year available in the future for all children with Down syndrome.

“We congratulate all the organisations and families involved in this long campaign and for having their voices heard. We look forward to seeing practical, accessible options being provided to support families this summer and into the future.”