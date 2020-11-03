Other institutions: All you need to know about open days

RCSI

When? 5th January 2021.

Register at: rcsi.com/dublin/undergraduate/meet-rcsi

What will open day look like? This year, RCSI will deliver a virtual open day, where students can expect to learn about studying Medicine, Pharmacy or Physiotherapy at RCSI as well as insight into a career in these professional areas. Students will learn everything they need to know about university life, how to choose the course that is right for them and how to make the most of their university journey at RCSI. Teams from the Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy will deliver online sessions, which will include an academic overview of the programme, practical information about the hands-on side of the courses (labs, anatomy, etc) and information about career possibilities.

Current RCSI students will deliver a number of sessions throughout the day, which will include information about RCSI clubs and society as well as the other social aspects that students will have the opportunity to experience. Students will also deliver a live Q&A session to give a first-hand account of what life is like at RCSI.

Strengths: The college is Ireland’s only specialist health sciences University and the only Surgical Royal College in the world to offer undergraduate degrees and graduate entry programmes in Medicine, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy.

For the last five years, RCSI has maintained its position among the Top 250 Universities worldwide (Times Higher Education World University Rankings). In terms of societal and global impact in health, RCSI is ranked #1 in the world by THE on the basis of the college open days contribution to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 ‘Good Health and Well-being’.

The college’s simulation centre (Europe’s largest) contains a virtual hospital, with wards, outpatients’ clinics, birthing suite and a full operating theatre and trauma facility.

Accommodation: RCSI’s on-campus accommodation includes Mercer, Millin, New Mill and Scape accommodation. All rooms are en-suite and have a kitchen and living area, which students share with their housemates. Typically, a kitchen/living area is shared between six students, but this can be less, depending on the type of accommodation, e.g. studio apartments have their own kitchen/living area.

What’s new: In April, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences ranked first in the world for ‘Good Health and Well-being’ (Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings 2020).

Don’t miss: Prospective students should make sure they attend the virtual campus tour and Q&A sessions with current students.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC)

When? MIC Virtual open day took place in October but events can be reviewed at micopenday.ie

What will open day look like? MIC’s virtual open day features talks from the college’s academic and student services and support teams. As well as programme talks, the MIC Virtual open day also includes an interactive digital tour that showcases the College’s two campuses - MIC Limerick and MIC Thurles. A number of current student testimonials are also available to watch. To learn more about Mary Immaculate College interested parties are encouraged to view the Undergraduate Prospectus, which provides general information on the College, student services/supports and specific details relating to the selection of undergraduate programmes, entry requirements and testimonials. The prospectus can be viewed at mic.ie

Strengths: Each year MIC welcomes over 1,000 new first year students. The college has one of the highest retention rates of all the third-level institutions. It prides itself on its student-centric ethos, a highly supportive atmosphere and extensive range of support services. It currently has just over 5,000 students, including a large cohort of international students, registered across its range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in MIC Limerick and MIC Thurles.

Accommodation: This year the MIC-owned facility, Courtbrack Student Accommodation, opened in Limerick and is available for rental on a weekly rotational basis. MIC Thurles will be offering accommodation for 70 first year students, every second week, during each semester for the 2020/21 academic year. Students considering applying to MIC for the Academic Year 2021/22 should review the MIC website on a regular basis for updates. For more information please contact the MIC Accommodation Office T: 061-302500.

What’s new? Two new programmes were added to the MIC offering in 2020, namely the Bachelor of Education - International (MI004) at MIC Limerick and the Bachelor in Education, Mathematics and Business Studies (MI014) at MIC Thurles.

Don’t miss: This year, in light of the COVID-19 restrictions, MIC offered interested parties the chance to ask lecturers, and other key members of the College community, anything they would like to know about MIC, and its degrees, via a series of Instagram Live Q&A sessions. They can be viewed at micopenday.ie/instagram-live-q-and-a.

GMIT

When? 14 November, 10am - 1pm. Mayo Campus open day , 20 November, 11am - 2pm. Letterfrack Campus open day , 21st November, 10am - 1pm, Winter open day , 21 Jan 2021, 5 - 7pm - Pathways to GMIT, Further Education, PLC & Mature Students, 3 March 2021, 9.30am - 3pm. Mountbellew Campus open day , 13 March 2021, 10am - 1pm. Spring Open Morning - all campuses, 27 March 2021, 11am - 2pm. Letterfrack Campus open day , 5 May 2021, 2 - 5pm. Mayo Campus Open Afternoon.

Register at: openday.gmit.ie

What will open day look like? GMIT launched a virtual open day (openday.gmit.ie) in Spring 2020 in response to COVID and it is available seven days a week, 365 days a year. This site is designed for prospective students and their families, offering information about all campuses, courses, facilities, supports, interactive career advice and guidance. For the 2020/21 open day s, GMIT is adding live events to this virtual experience, where students can watch and comment on live webinars, join in Q&A sessions and more. The institute has recently launched its new interactive prospectus (gmit.ie/general/online-prospectus). It includes video footage and interactive features that will give students a good feel for GMIT’s courses and campuses.

Strengths: GMIT prides itself on the positive relationship between staff and students. It offers a broad choice of programmes - in business, science, engineering, health sciences, agriculture, hospitality and computing. Most of those programmes are designed around the 3 Ps - Practicals, Projects and Placements. GMIT was the first Irish college to offer a degree in Hotel Management, and offers a number of courses relating to hospitality, culinary and tourism.

Accommodation: GMIT does not own or operate student accommodation but the Students Union offers an accommodation listing services on its website gmitstudentpad.ie/Housing.

What’s new? GMIT and its partners in the Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA)- IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT - are working together to become a Technological University (TU) for the West and North West of Ireland. The CUA will make its formal submission for designation in December 2020. GMIT recently approved a Bachelor of Education (Hons) in Art, Design and Graphics.

Don’t miss: A unique feature of GMIT’s Virtual open day is the “Careers Corner”, a valuable tool for any Leaving Cert student who may be unsure of their course and career choices. It features a series of presentations and a Strengths Profiling Questionnaire to help them choose the right career path and course to suit their personality and interests.

IT Sligo

When? 20th, 21st November, 12th January, 24th April 2021

Register at: itsligo.ie/opendayWhat will open day look like? IT Sligo’s open day’s will take place virtually with some on campus activity in 2021 if it is safe to do so at that time. During the open day events prospective students can watch films featuring IT Sligo and the college’s programme offering. Students will be able to discover the modern campus, listen to guest speakers, hear from students and support services and also be in with a chance to win some prizes. The IT Sligo team will be available to answer any questions students might have about courses and student life at IT Sligo.

Guest speakers at the first event will include Dr Eddie Murphy, a Clinical Psychologist from RTE’s Operation Transformation who will focus on mental wellbeing during these difficult times plus Donnchadh O’Mahony from O’Mahony careers who will give advice on the CAO application process and tips on researching programmes to find the best course for you.

Strengths: IT Sligo is ranked in the top five best performing universities in Ireland (U-Multirank). The institute is an internationally recognised third-level college, providing university level education with a reputation that covers the globe.

Accommodation: There is a vast range of accommodation options available to students in Sligo where the cost of living is more affordable than many other towns and cities in Ireland.

There are 7 student villages located around the campus, all within a 10-minute walk, so living here and getting around is easy. Student villages offer high speed broadband, some offer smart TV’s and free Netflix, while others offer a laundry service or a free shuttle bus to the train and bus station.

Waterford IT

When? 20th, 21st November 2020

Register at: wit.ie/events/all_news/autumn-open-days-2020

What will open days look like? The event focuses on undergraduate entry for September 2021 but also showcases the opportunities for postgraduate learning and research and flexible study. The WIT team is planning for an open day experience that closely matches its physical open days: The same presentations, question and answer sessions, opportunities for one-on-one conversations with academics and students and virtual campus tours that would normally take place in-person will now happen online.

In addition to a schedule of specialised talks there will be a virtual exhibition space with booths people can drop into online to chat with someone about their specific queries. As with other years there will be talks delivered by an academic (this time via Zoom) and time for a Q&A session afterwards. It is expected there will be a schedule of lifestyle talks also such as around student supports and clubs and societies. The virtual booths will be attended by lecturers in certain disciplines or various support staff.

Strengths: Celebrating its 50th year this year, WIT offers a breadth of education opportunities. It offers degrees in Law, Architecture, Arts, Psychology, Agricultural Science, Music in addition to courses across these disciplines: Business, Accounting, Digital Marketing, Retail Management, Engineering, Built Environment, Engineering Technology, Architecture, Nursing, Health Sciences, Sport and Exercise Sciences, Arts, Social Science, Law, Psychology, Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Art, Design and Music.

Accommodation: WIT has two accommodation locations. College Campus consists of 66 Single en-suite rooms of which 3 are suitable for disabled access. These apartments are located on the Main Campus. Located two minutes walk from College Street Campus & fifteen minutes walk from the Main Campus City Campus accommodation is the ideal location for many WIT students. Flexi Stay Packages now available which can be tailored to meet individual student requirements. For further information contact: accommodation@wit.ie

What’s new? The 2021 offering will include three new course options:

WD232 - Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Business Information Systems

WD231 - Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Early Childhood Care and Education

WD007 AUE - Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Automation Engineering

Institute of Technology Carlow

When? 26th Nov from 10am to 3pm

Register at: itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie

What will open day look like? Visitors will be able to take a campus tour; hear IT Carlow students tell their stories; hear about the range of different courses such as Business, Engineering, Science and Health, Humanities and Computing. Prospective students will be able to participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships, and the Institute’s different access routes.

Strengths: IT Carlow offers more than 80 taught programmes to Level 9 across two different campuses. They include courses in engineering, computing, sports and health, science, business, law, media and design, ranging from Level 6 Higher Certificate to Level 9 Masters Degree. The recreational sports programme at IT Carlow provides opportunities for physical activity, friendship and social interaction and there are more than 40 active clubs and societies at IT Carlow.

What’s new? IT Carlow is three-quarters of the way into a €150 capital development programme that has already delivered a Centre for Aerospace Engineering, the Dargan Centre for Research and Innovation, a multi-million Student Services and Sports Facilities Centre, and the Haughton Centre for Teaching and Learning. Work is nearing completion on a 31-acre South Sports Campus that will consolidate IT Carlow’s position as one of Ireland’s leading third-level institutes for the provision of sport and physical activity.

Don’t miss: The ‘Start Your Story’ videos shot and fronted by students across various courses who tell their own story.

Griffith College

What will open days look like? With campuses located in Dublin, Cork and Limerick Griffith College offers courses in accountancy, business, computing, design, fashion, law, media, music and drama, training and education. The private college, which currently has some 7,000 enrolled students, provides for a range of study options including internationally recognised undergraduate, postgraduate, part-time, professional and blended learning courses. It has a good reputation nationally and internationally for the quality of its graduates. Prospective students can register for upcoming open days at griffith.ie/admissions/visit-griffith/open-days.

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT)

When? 16th - 25th November 2020

Register at: cit.ie/cao

What will open day look like? CIT has decided to run an ‘Open Fortnight’ this year providing a two-week programme of live, online events, open to students, parents/guardians, teachers and guidance counsellors. Participants can ask questions of staff members from a broad selection of programmes to provide the insights required to help prospective students choose CAO programmes of interest and relevance to them. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear from current students and recent graduates who will talk about their personal experiences and offer advice about student life.

Strengths: CIT offers an extensive range of CAO courses. The institute wins multimillion-euro research funding on an annual basis and has strong connections with industry. Work placement features strongly and during their studies, CIT students get the opportunity to gain skills for employment or to start their own businesses.

What’s new? On 1st January 2021, CIT will join with Institute of Technology Tralee to establish Munster Technological University (MTU). Incoming students will enjoy many additional benefits, such as an enhanced range and quality of services and supports available to students and a greater range of options regarding course choice, progression opportunities, research and industry placement.

Other open days include:

Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT)

When: Saturday 18th January 2020

Register: iadt.ie/study/open-days/

Royal Irish Academy of Music

When: TBC

Information:riam.ie/degrees-programmes/open-days-degrees-and-programmes

Hibernia College

When: Primary and Post-Primary webinar 4th, 18th November, 2nd Dec,

open day webinar 26th November.

Register: hiberniacollege.com/meet-us/

National College of Ireland

When: Wednesday 25th November 2020, Saturday 5th December 2020

Information: ncirl.ie/Students/CAO/School-Liaison-Programme/Open-Days

Dublin Business School

When: 1st December, 5pm-6.30pm

Register: dbs.ie

Pulse College

When: 9th, 10th

Register: pulsecollege.com/open-day-booking-form-virtual/

