Open days: how to make the most of them

With only a few weeks left until Christmas, it won’t be long before Leaving Cert students turn their full attention to studying for what is likely to be the most important set of examinations in their lives.

One might be forgiven for thinking that the last thing they need at this point is distraction but the coming weeks and months are also a key time for ensuring they make the right decision when it comes to what course they choose to pursue at third level.

There was a time when this decision received little attention in our schools – other, perhaps, than a class or two here and there with a career guidance specialist and maybe some advice on how to complete the CAO form as optimally as possible.

Thankfully those days are now gone, and our secondary schools place greater emphasis than ever before on ensuring their students make the right choice when it comes to choosing the course and college that is right for them.

Third-level institutions are also investing more effort than ever in how they attract prospective students to their respective campuses.

The downside is that the mountain of information now available about colleges and courses can be a challenge to navigate as institutions bring greater focus to new areas such as innovation, social responsibility and new technologies in order to differentiate themselves from the competition.

The upside is that students are better prepared to digest the information available and will have had some assistance from their guidance counsellors in helping them decide what path to take after the Leaving Cert.

Many will also have spoken to third-level representatives at educational fairs such as The Irish Times Higher Options fair held at the RDS in September and will have also read print and online material relating to the courses they are interested in.

Higher Options aside, a campus visit is probably the best opportunity you will have to discover what you really need to know about life on campus and it is where you can glean more in-depth detail about the courses on offer, funding or accommodation.

Open-day season is now in full swing and the country’s third-level institutions – from local colleges to national universities – are making every effort to attract new students to their courses.

Come with questions

An open day offers students a fantastic opportunity to get a feel for the institution they visit. However, it is worthwhile for prospective students to take some time and do some preparatory work in advance of the event. To avoid wasting the opportunity, students should think about what type of college is best for them.

Chat with the career guidance counsellor, talk to parents and third-level students and research the courses that may be of interest before making the trip.

Write down a list of questions. As a rule of thumb, it is a good idea to ask the same questions during each visit to get as measured an understanding of each institution as is possible.

Students should tailor their questions to suit their interests and needs. They should ask about the course. What are the academic requirements? Will the course make graduates more employable? What areas are covered in the course and how is it assessed? How big are lectures and does the course feature one-on-one or group supervision?

Prospective students should not forget the practical questions – these can be just as important. Ask about the accommodation options: how much does university accommodation cost, how far are rooms from the campus, and how much should students budget for each year?

Students with particular needs should seek relevant information: for example, is the campus wheelchair-friendly, is it accessible enough, does the college in question have transition and support programmes in place?

Students will also want to explore if there will be a year abroad or if work placement features as part of the degree and what this might involve. They should also ask about the drop-out rate on courses and the pathways to postgraduate study and work.

Social life

Of course, college is not just about classes, lectures and exams. It is also where students will spend some of the most memorable years of their lives. To facilitate a healthy extracurricular lifestyle, students should ask about what there is to do on campus when they are not in class or at the library studying.

Learn about the clubs and societies that are active in the college: are they of interest? Debating, drama, volunteering, literature, comedy, food, philosophy are usually all catered for. Aside from societies and clubs being a great outlet for students to pursue their interests, employers are more likely these days to pay attention to pastimes and hobbies that can can help develop valuable skills such as teamwork, communication and organisation.

Of course, course choice will be paramount in students’ minds. While some of the questions above may seem facile in the context of academic achievement, the answers may help decide if a particular college setting is the right one.

Another tip: students should not be afraid of asking college representatives for contact details in case of any further questions they may want to ask. Plenty of students will attend the open day and it may well happen that – for whatever reason – students don’t get the chance to ask the question they wanted answered. In that instance, having the contact details for a college or departmental representative could well speed up the time it takes to have queries answered later on.

Time

Chances are that students will already have a rough idea by now of what they would like to do after the Leaving Cert. But even if that decision has not yet been made, there is no need to worry as there is plenty of time left to consider the options available.

The good news is that students need not make a decision immediately. The CAO course selection process opened on November 6th, and February 1st is the closing date for applications. However, the online change-of-mind facility becomes available on May 5th and students will have an opportunity to change their minds up until July 1st, 2018. Make a habit of checking cao.ie every now and again, as these dates are subject to change.

