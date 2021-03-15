One fifth of Leaving Cert students yet to register for exams ahead of Tuesday deadline

One fifth of Leaving Certificate students have yet to register for written examinations or accredited grades, ahead of the 6pm deadline on Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, 47,582 Leaving Certificate students (79 per cent) and 2,797 applied Leaving Certificate students (81 per cent) have registered.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has urged the remaining students to register for the written exams, accredited grades or both before the deadline, using the candidate self-service portal at gov.ie/LeavingCertificate.

The site also contains a guide for students on how to register.

Students will get an opportunity to confirm their choices again in April or May but need to register for written exams by Tuesday if the subject involves orals or coursework.

To register, students will need their examination number, PPS number, mobile number and email address.

There will be no late registration process this year, and candidates will not be able to pay a late application fee to registers for the exams.

Better grades

Students opting for both the exam and accredited grade options will automatically receive the better grade in each of their subjects. There are no fees to pay for either exams or accredited grades.

When it comes to accredited grades, the levels selected for subjects – higher, ordinary or foundation – by candidates at the end of April/early May will be final.

This is because teachers are due to enter the formal estimation process for the accredited grades process shortly afterwards.

Candidates opting to sit the written exams will be permitted to change their levels on the day of the exam, as they do in a normal year.

“I would encourage all students to ensure they are registered on the portal and have expressed their preferences before the deadline on Tuesday evening. This is vital part of the process for this year’s Leaving Certificate,” Ms Foley said.