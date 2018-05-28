NUI Galway launches higher diploma in Politics and Society

NUI Galway has announced the launch of a part-time course in Politics and Society for secondary school teachers.

The Higher Diploma in Arts will be delivered as a two-year programme and is designed for those who wish to teach ‘Politics and Society’ for the Leaving Certificate.

The course, which begins this September, is the first higher diploma to be offered in the subject in Ireland.

Politics and Society was introduced to the Leaving Certificate curriculum in September 2016 and will be examined for the first time this year, when next month’s State examinations get underway.

Designed to be taught in 180 hours of classes, the subject draws on sociology, anthropology, political studies and philosophy to help students develop their critical skills.

Leaving Cert students are tested with a written exam accounting for the majority (80 per cent) of points. A citizenship project accounts for 20 per cent of the final marks.

Announcing details of the new higher diploma, Dr Michelle Millar, head of the School of Political Science and Sociology at NUI Galway, said: “We are delighted to offer this new dynamic programme to second level teachers and to be the first university in the country offering a third level qualification in this subject.”

The course, which will be delivered in a ‘blended learning’ format, will combine face-to-face workshops and online study over two years.

Applicants wishing to undertake the course for the purposes of teaching must have completed a level 8 honours degree in order to meet requirements. Other applications must have completed a level 7 or higher qualification. Online application to the course will open in late June 2018.

For more information visit: nuigalway.ie/courses/adult-and-continuing-education-courses/politicsandsocietyhigherdiploma/