What course did you study and where?

I work four days a week with Grant Thornton’s Dublin office at City Quay, with classes on the other day through Chartered Accountants House on Pearse Street. I am coming to the end of my first-year of the two-year Accounting Technicians Ireland apprenticeship.

Why did you choose a Further Education course?

I have a science degree, but in the run-up to my Leaving Cert, I was advised to try for medicine because I could get the points. It wasn’t for me. Neither was teaching, though a teaching course I undertook gave me a good understanding of our education system. The Accounting Technicians apprenticeship has been hugely beneficial. It is an excellent alternative to more traditional academic routes and I get exposure to lots of different areas of accounting.

What has been the highlight for you?

Learning while gaining industry experience is my perfect combination. University had shown me how too much theory can ultimately be counter-productive. Working, earning and learning has been great, there is no end of support, and at a company like Grant Thornton there are lots of employees with similar backgrounds. There is always someone to share experiences with.

What was the biggest challenge?

I went to full-time third-level education at 17. As someone who benefitted from the Leaving Cert, I am not sure we have done enough to cater for every type of student. Many can get a real culture shock moving from second-level to third-level.

What would you advise someone thinking of a Further Education course?

There is no harm in taking the road less travelled – take the time to find what you want to do. It is hard to know in your mid-twenties, let alone at 17. Perhaps a more balanced education system with enhanced practical and vocational elements would help. Career guidance needs to improve, also, I feel.

What is the next step for you?

My aim is to study further and become a fully-qualified accountant when I complete the second year of my apprenticeship.