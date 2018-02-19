No extra resources for schools where students opt out of religion

No additional resources will be made available to State secondary schools to implement a new directive which will allow pupils who opt-out of religious instruction to study other subjects.

Teachers and school managers say a lack of extra teachers threatens to jeopardise the changes aimed at reflecting a decrease in religious belief and practice among students.

Until now, many students in secondary schools run by Education and Training Boards (ETBs) who did want to participate in religious instruction or worship were forced to sit at the back of the class.

A new Department of Education circular will change this practice by obliging schools to consult with parents – or pupils over the age of 18 – over the option of studying alternative subjects.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton said schools will have to “reconfigure their resources” as best they can to serve the needs of students opting out of religion classes.

Timetable

“They have to reconfigure their timetable so children who don’t want to participate in religion get the opportunity to do other things. That is common enough at second level where there will be students doing different options,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Sean O’Rourke.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland, however, said it has “serious concerns” over the failure of the Minister to provide resources for this measure.

“On a practical level, other subject options will have to be provided at the time that religion takes place. Quite clearly, this will require the employment of additional teachers in schools,” the union said, in a statement.

“In terms of additional subject options being offered, TUI and other education stakeholders have made clear the severe difficulties around the recruitment and retention of teachers across a growing range of subjects due to a system of pay inequality.

“If additional hours are to be offered in some subject areas, this will clearly add to these difficulties until such time as this issue is resolved.”

Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), the umbrella body for State schools, described the move as a “step in the right direction”, but also sounded caution about resource implications.

“There is undoubtedly going to be resourcing implications in facilities and staffing. Particularly if a significant cohort opt-out. That’s where challenges could certainly arise ,” said Michael Moriarty, the ETBI’s general secretary.

“This is a step in the right direction towards underpinning the principle of respect and equality of treatment for students with different belief systems, as far as is practicable.”

These changes potentially affect thousands of students in 275 of the State’s 700-plus secondary schools run by ETBs, often termed community schools or colleges.

The new rules will not, however, affect voluntary secondary schools which are mostly owned or controlled by religious bodies

Human rights

Atheist Ireland, which has been lobbying for changes in this areas, said the new directive is a significant recognition of the constitutional and human rights of atheist, minority faith and secular families.

“These rights have always existed, and now they can finally be exercised in ETB schools. This will immediately change the culture of undue Catholic religious influence in ETB schools. It will also intensify pressure to recognise the same rights in State-funded denominational schools,” Atheist Ireland said in a statement.

It added that the directive will also ensure that parents will know where the State religion curriculum is being merged with Catholic religious instruction, while schools will have to respect the privacy of families who do not want to engage in religious instruction or worship.

The Irish Times reported last week that there were doubts among school principals over whether it will be possible to implement the changes in the absense of additional resources.

Many community colleges, for example, provide two hours of religious instruction each week. These schools will need to organise alternative classes for these students.

Some principals and ETB officials, privately, expect that demand to opt-out of religion will accelerate if some students are seen to have an advantage over other students in key exam subjects.