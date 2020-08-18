NI education minister faces criticism over A-level results

Northern Ireland’s education minister has been criticised for “following the approach of London” in terms of A-level grades.

In a special recall of the Northern Ireland Assembly, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan described the downgrading of A-level grades as “unforgivable”, adding that the system “failed them (students) incredibly”.

He welcomed Minister for Education Peter Weir’s U-turn on Monday from centralised standardisation to teachers’ estimates following an outcry over the results. About 11,000 grades were downgraded from teachers’ estimates.

Mr McCrossan questioned whether Mr Weir had taken his lead from Westminster.

“Are we here as representatives for the people of Northern Ireland or are we here to take our lead from London?” he asked.

Mr McCrossan warned that “huge damage” has been caused to students’ mental health.

Alliance Party MLA and Education Committee chairman Chris Lyttle welcomed the reversal, but expressed concern that the minister could “oversee an approach that produced such seriously flawed results for so many”.

He said: “It is also seriously concerning that a pattern is emerging of a minister consistently following a Conservative government rather than leading for the people of Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein MLA and former education minister John O’Dowd said Mr Weir has “blotted his copybook” on the issue while Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said there had been a “fundamental failure”, and called for someone to be “held to account for what has happened to students in Northern Ireland”.

In response, Mr Weir said his department had set out to provide a system that was “fair and credible”, adding “any system that was going to be put in will have problems with fairness”.

“Covid meant that there was no established process for how to achieve this so all processes had to be developed at a pace,” he said.

Mr Weir also rejected claims he had followed London, describing an “inextricable link” between Northern Ireland and Britain.

The Assembly was recalled prior to Mr Weir’s decision to go with teacher estimate grades.

The motion for debate, proposed by the SDLP, was amended to focus on the “immense stress, anxiety and disruption” to “many students”, and called for the Executive “to provide clarity and guidance to students and educational institutions”.

It passed without MLAs moving to a formal vote. – PA