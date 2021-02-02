Nearly 40% of written Leaving Cert exams scored higher than calculated grades

Almost 40 per cent of Leaving Cert grades achieved in the written exams last year were higher than those given through the calculated grade process, figures released on Tuesday show. About one third were lower.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will today issue results to 2,202 candidates who sat the Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied and Junior Cycle examinations in November and December.

The exams were delayed as a result of Covid-19 and most students completed the year with calculated grades. However, according to the SEC, of the 2,155 Leaving Cert students who sat the exam, 1,700 had also received calculated grades.

Tuesday’s provisional results indicate that 1,705 (39 per cent) grades were higher in the written exams, 1,220 (28 per cent) were the same and 1,413 (34 per cent) were lower.

Leaving Certificate candidates will be credited with the higher subject grade achieved between the calculated grade and the written examination.

As well as the Leaving Cert, 47 adult learners and early school leavers who sat Junior Cycle examinations will also receive their results.

The State exams were made available to any student who wished to sit them after more than 60,000 candidates received calculated grades in September.

“2020 was an exceptionally difficult year for all of you,” Minister for Education Norma Foley said of the results, which bring the troubled academic year to an end.

‘Extraordinary circumstances’

“We are still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and you have been through so much even in these extraordinary circumstances. While some of you may have been disappointed with your calculated grades results, you undertook the challenge of studying for the postponed exams and have worked hard for your results.”

A total of 2,600 people were due to sit the Leaving Certificate across 6,700 individual subjects, but the number that presented was 2,155 in 48 subjects producing 4,925 individual grades.

From 12pm on Tuesday, Leaving Certificate students can access their results through the SEC’s candidate self-service portal. Leaving Certificate Applied students will have their results issued to them directly by email.

Results of the Junior Cycle examinations for adult learners and early school leavers have been sent to the schools or centres where examinations were sat.

A Leaving Certificate Exam Helpline (1800 265 165), run by the National Parents Council - Post-Primary, with the support of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, will open today at 2.00pm and will provide advice to students and parents regarding the examination results.