My MBA: ‘I knew it would be a big time commitment’

“I had worked in HR for indigenous Irish companies for 25 years - including Dawn Meats and Dairygold - before deciding to go and do the MBA at the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

“I did the MBA because I wanted to refresh my career and also bring my education up-to-date. I had done my undergrad at WIT and knew they had high standards and quality lecturers.

"I knew it would be a big time commitment and while it was intense, I got more out of it than I put in. The people in my class were very energising and came from across a wide spectrum of businesses; we had a good dynamic and also some healthy competition.

“After the MBA, I realised I wanted to get closer to the manufacturing side of the business, and became a supply chain manager. Coming out of it, I had a good blend of theory, research and personal experience. And now I can see the benefits of what I learned in my everyday job now.”