Most parents unhappy with Leaving Cert proposals, survey shows

Almost 75 per cent of parents are not happy with plans for the Leaving Certificate to go ahead on July 29th, according to a soon to be published survey from the National Parents Council-Post Primary.

Paul Rolston, spokesman for the council told RTÉ’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that there had been a “huge response“to the survey. “A decision needs to be reached soon because the pressure and uncertainty on students and parents is unfair,” he said.

On the same programme a school principal suggested that “expected grades” based on the data already in schools should be considered instead of Leaving Certificate exams for 2020.

Sharon McGrath, principal of Fingal Community College, said that there is an urgent need for a “plan B” as it was impossible to guarantee that the exams could go ahead on July 29th.

There is a need for teachers, students, parents and the Department of Education to “sit around a table” and decide how best to respond, she said.

The Department of Education has said “complex” issues relating to contingency plans for the Leaving Cert are being examined by officials.

However, it says it is still planning for the exams to go ahead on July 29th, subject to public health advice.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh is to attend an advisory group meeting on the exams on Wednesday to review where the department is on “all scenarios related to the Leaving Cert”, a department spokesman said.

The department has declined to comment further, but education sources have said the option of awarding grades to students in the absence of exams is due to be discussed.