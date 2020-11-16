More than 1,000 students sit first exam of traditional Leaving Cert

More than 1,000 students sat the first examination of the traditional Leaving Certificate this year, taking the biology paper on Monday.

In May the Government moved to postpone the State examinations because of Covid-19. The Department of Education instead introduced a calculated grades system where students received results based on estimated grades from their teachers, subject to a standardisation process.

About 2,800 students who were unhappy with their estimated grades opted to undertake the exams, beginning with biology on Monday evening.

The majority of students have opted to sit the exams in one or two subjects, and can then combine any improved results with their calculated grades in other subjects.

Michael Cregan, principal of Laurel Hill secondary school in Co Limerick, and president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, said he was “happy enough” with the logistics of the postponed exams.

“A lot of the kids [sitting the exam] are looking for higher points. They’re at the high end of it by and large,” he said.

Meanwhile, ASTI’s spokeswoman on Leaving Cert biology, Lily Cronin, said the exams this year were a “completely new scenario for everyone” but that the students have shown they are “really resilient”.

“It’s totally different but everyone got on with it. It shows that trust in the traditional system. The work was done and these students have confidence in the work they did, whether that was in the classroom or through distant learning.”

Transparent

She welcomed the students opting to take the written exams because she believes it is a very “fair, transparent” system.

“And sitting your exams is a milestone. Schools coped very well, teachers coped very well, students coped very well. I think we’ve a lot to be proud of.”

Some 879 students are taking the written exam in just one subject, with 630 taking two subjects, and 449 students sitting exams in three subjects.

Some 88 students are sitting the exams in seven subjects, with 24 students taking exams in eight or more subjects, according to the State Examinations Commission.