Making Irish compulsory in schools was a mistake, says Higgins

President Michael D Higgins has said it “was a mistake” to make the study of Irish compulsory in schools.

Speaking in Auckland on Friday during the fourth day of his state visit to New Zealand, the president criticised the “authoritative” nature of compulsory Irish in schools

He called for young people to be lured to the Irish language, rather than having it forced upon them.

“The language needn’t stand for every antiquated authoritarian idea that was ever dreamed up and imagined in ancient Irish,” he said.

“I remember in other times people foisted attitudes on the language that really had nothing to do with the essential spirit. It is a language of life and thankfully it is being spoken more and more by young people.”

His comments were in response to an audience member who asked whether he considered compulsory Irish a hindrance.

Mr Higgins said it was important to remember the context in which compulsory Irish was introduced.

“English had been imposed on Ireland in a number of ways. At one time you wore a stick around your neck and you put a notch every time you used an Irish word and when you went to school the following day you were punished based on the number of marks.

“In my time, people would say about English: ‘it’s what you needed for the boat’ because our people had to learn English to go abroad because of migration.”

That background created a type of mythology around the Irish language, he said.

At one stage all civil servants changed their names to Irish “as if that was going to revive the subject”, said Mr Higgins.

Mr Higgins said he had written a poem about this at the time, which he said he could not publish while he was minister of culture (between 1993 and 1997).

The topic is of interest to New Zealanders at the moment as a result of the recent election. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party campaigned on further integrating the Maori language into all primary and intermediate schools and having it as an option in secondary schools.

During the election, ACT party leader, David Seymour, compared learning the Maori language in schools to Ireland’s experience.

“Look at the Irish,” he told media at the time, “they’ve had compulsory Gaelic for 90 years, it’s turned Gaelic into sort of the Brussels sprout of languages in Ireland.

“People eat it only because they’re forced to and it makes them resent it.”

President Higgins was speaking at the University of Auckland on the topic of the origins and prospects of Ireland and New Zealand.