List of schools facing structural inspections
Forty schools built by Western Building Systems since 2008 face structural assessment inspections.
It follows fire safety concerns in a group of schools built by the firm, which led to fire safety audit taking places in the schools listed below.
These schools, along with other schools built by the firm in more recent years, are set face structural safety assessments over the coming days and weeks.
Some of the 40 schools facing structural assessment are:
Cork
Macroom Boys National School
Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty, Co Cork
Carrigaline Educate Together National School
Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown
Cara Junior School, Mayfield
Dublin
Griffeen Valley Educate Together National School
Argillan Community College (phase one), Balbriggan
Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School
Lucan East Educate Together National School
St Luke’s National School, Tyrrelstown
Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan
Scoil Chormaic Community National School
Scoil Choilm, Porterstown
Luttrellstown Community College
Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Stepaside/Ballogan
Scoil Chaitlin Maude, Kiltalown
Scoil Aoife, Citywest
Lucan Community National School
Broombridge Educate Together National School
Kildare
Athy Model School
Scoil Phadraig Naofa (phase two)
Laois
Portarlington Convent National School
Maryborough National School
Gaelscoil Portlaoise
Portlaoise Educate Together
Meath
St Paul’s National School, Ratoath
Gaelscoil Tulach na Og, Dunboyne
Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne
Asbourne Educate Together National School
Coláiste De Lacy, Ashbourne
Wicklow
Greystones Educate Together National School