List of schools facing structural inspections

Forty schools built by Western Building Systems since 2008 face structural assessment inspections.

It follows fire safety concerns in a group of schools built by the firm, which led to fire safety audit taking places in the schools listed below.

These schools, along with other schools built by the firm in more recent years, are set face structural safety assessments over the coming days and weeks.

Some of the 40 schools facing structural assessment are:

Cork

Macroom Boys National School

Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Clonakilty, Co Cork

Carrigaline Educate Together National School

Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown

Cara Junior School, Mayfield

Dublin

Griffeen Valley Educate Together National School

Argillan Community College (phase one), Balbriggan

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School

Lucan East Educate Together National School

St Luke’s National School, Tyrrelstown

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan

Scoil Chormaic Community National School

Scoil Choilm, Porterstown

Luttrellstown Community College

Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Stepaside/Ballogan

Scoil Chaitlin Maude, Kiltalown

Scoil Aoife, Citywest

Lucan Community National School

Broombridge Educate Together National School

Kildare

Athy Model School

Scoil Phadraig Naofa (phase two)

Laois

Portarlington Convent National School

Maryborough National School

Gaelscoil Portlaoise

Portlaoise Educate Together

Meath

St Paul’s National School, Ratoath

Gaelscoil Tulach na Og, Dunboyne

Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne

Asbourne Educate Together National School

Coláiste De Lacy, Ashbourne

Wicklow

Greystones Educate Together National School