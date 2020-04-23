Leaving Cert to begin on July 29th, Minister for Education tells Dáil

The Leaving Certificate exams will start on July 29th, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has confirmed.

He told the Dáil that the formal timetable would be announced in the first week of June when details would be released.

Earlier however he said the Government was considering all contingencies including predictive assessment as he was criticised by the Opposition for the poor communications by his department leaving students, parents and teachers frustrated.

Mr McHugh acknowledged the criticism but said 1,300 staff in his department had had to change the way they were working, and they were being bombarded with work.

Earlier the Dáil heard that British university offers to 4,000 Irish students could be affected by the delay in the Leaving Certificate results being issued.

Mr McHugh acknowledged it was a “major issue” and they were taking seriously the concerns that offers will be withdrawn to Irish students if results are not known before August 31st.

He said that he had spoken to his British counterpart Gavin Williamson over concerns for the 4,000 Irish applicants.

He was responding to Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire who said he had been contacted by the father of a student who had received two conditional offers from UK universities to study medicine.

“Both universities are insisting that those offers will be lost unless Leaving Cert results are issued before August 31st,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said.

Mr McHugh has spoken to the British education secretary, and the Department of Education secretary general had been in touch with his British counterpart.

He said “this is something we need to find a solution to.”

He said he did not have an answer today but it was an issue they were taking seriously.

More to follow...