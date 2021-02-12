Leaving Cert talks breakdown ‘a complete mess’ as ASTI to meet Minister to discuss issue

Parents of children sitting the Leaving Cert have described the breakdown in talks on how to manage the Leaving Cert this year as “a complete mess” as one of the unions involved reiterated its commitment to the process despite uncertainty about the future of the negotiations.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland's (ASTI) decision to leave the discussions has threatened to derail the Government’s plans to provide clarity for tens of thousand of students next week but the president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said it would remain at the table.

A parent who contacted The Irish Times on Friday morning said it was “incredibly stressful” for his daughter and she was increasingly anxious over “the dithering by the Minister and unions”.

The parent who asked not to be identified said the “overwhelming majority of students want predicted grades considering the amount of tuition time they have missed. “Every day there’s some sort of tears from my daughter. There’s a lack of clarity over mocks, orals and practicals, a complete mess.”

Exploratory talks aimed at resolving the row between the Minister for Education Norma Foley and the ASTI are due to begin this afternoon but the union stressed the talks were not an indication it was reentering the process.

Its general secretary Kieran Christie said plans being discussed were unacceptable on the basis that calculated grades would become a “dominant option” and the Leaving Cert exams would end up “filling in assessment gaps”.

On Newstalk Breakfast, the ASTI’s president, Anne Piggott, said that her union was committed to finding a solution as quickly as possible to find an exam that would have standards.

She said she had serious reservations about calculated grades given the lack of data since there were no mock exams for Leaving Cert students. “The lack of data is a problem.”

If students were to have a choice – it should be one or the other (written or calculated grades). It should not be a case of “a bit of this or a bit of that”.

The ASTI was going to meet the Minister to discuss the issue but would not be returning to the talks, she said. “We want students to have certainty.”

TUI

However, the TUI’s Martin Marjoram said his union would continue to engage with the Department of Education to achieve “workable arrangements” in relation to this year’s exam.

He said it was essential the expertise of teachers inform the process and that they not be passive participants.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Marjoram said the TUI had remained in the process “because we think we can influence it”.

He expressed the view that the solution would be different from last year’s Leaving Cert but refused to be drawn on details of the negotiations saying it was not appropriate to debate them on the airwaves.

The union understood there needed to be a contingency plan in the event written exams could not go ahead because of public health concerns. It was important for students there was an outcome that would not be torn up afterwards, he said.

The Irish Times understands that broad agreement had been reached among most parties that all students would be given the option of calculated grades with students then having the choice to go on and complete the regular Leaving Cert exams in June.

However, the agreement of both teachers’ unions is critical to providing a calculated grades option for students given that teachers would be required to assess their own students.

The Department of Education said on Thursday it was “taken aback and disappointed” at the ASTI’s decision to withdraw from talks “At no stage of discussions today did the ASTI indicate its intention to take this action,” it said.

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) said the ASTI’s announcement has caused”stress, anxiety and worry to skyrocket” among students.

“It is adding fear into an already high pressure situation, and the delivery of clarity for students has been further pushed out due to this breakdown in talks,” it said.

The Labour party’s education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called on the ASTI to return to the talks.

He said the process would be better served by the union being at the talks. “The ASTI walking away is not helping.” The union needed to be a return to help sort out the “very unfortunate circumstances.”