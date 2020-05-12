Leaving Cert students banned from contacting teachers as school ends

Tuition for all Leaving Cert students has ceased and students are now banned from discussing their grades or class rankings with their teachers, the Department of Education has confirmed.

Classes officially ended on Monday, May 11th, and students are being instructed not to submit any further work to teachers. Any attempt to contact teachers will be regarded as “canvassing”.

In a statement, the department said: “No additional work will be accepted from students from this date. Teachers and students may not discuss the student’s achievement in the subject over the past two years. Nor can they discuss the student’s ranking in a class, or their estimated mark or the level at which an estimated mark is to be provided in a subject.”

While tuition has ceased, the department says Leaving Cert students remain students of their schools until the end of term and their “wellbeing should be supported in line with department guidelines on the role of the student support team”.

Officials are understood to be working on a “protocol” which is likely to state that any canvassing in relation to calculated grades will have to be formally recorded at school level and sent to the department.

Any attempt to influence teachers in relation to the calculated grades process will be considered to be “entirely inappropriate and will be regarded as canvassing”, the department said.

It said detailed guidance for teachers and principals is being developed on this and will be available soon.

Teachers, meanwhile, are being advised that they must wait until they have received training and guidance from the department before doing any work on the calculated grades process.

The department says training and detailed guidance will be available “shortly”.

Teachers’ unions have been told this grading process will take place over a number of weeks and is likely to be completed in late May or June.

The Government hopes to be in a position to issue grades to students in August, similar to the normal results timetable.

Covid-19 concerns

Last week, the Government confirmed that it had cancelled plans to hold the summer Leaving Cert exam due to Covid-19 concerns and will offer all students the option of accepting “calculated grades”.

In addition, students will have the option of sitting the Leaving Cert written exams at a later date when public health advice allows, possibly late this year or early next year.

Detailed guidance is also being developed on how to calculate grades for Leaving Cert students taking extra subjects outside school, the department has said.

A spokesman said in the case of grind schools, teachers would provide an estimated mark and ranking “in a way that is fair to all candidates” and the department would “seek to provide a calculated grade”.

“Where relevant information is not available to inform a calculated grade, the student will have the opportunity to sit the written Leaving Certificate examination at the earliest safe and practical time,” he said.

Concerns around grade calculations have been raised since last Friday’s announcement that the Leaving Cert would not go ahead this summer as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.