Leaving Cert: South Dublin school says students downgraded due to ‘warped bias’

A south Dublin secondary school is seeking an investigation into how its Leaving Cert results were calculated after it received significantly fewer top grades than it expected.

St Kilian’s Deutsche Schule in Clonskeagh is a private school which specialises in the teaching of German and has many children who are native speakers or spent significant periods of time in Germany.

While it expected half of its students to secure a H1 in German based on past performance, just 14 per cent secured this grade under the new calculated grades process.

In a letter to the Department of Education, the school principal Alice Lynch expressed the school’s “deep concern” at the “very flawed process” applied to the calculation of grades in German at higher level for the school.

“The results we have received bear no relationship to the ability, past performance or calculated mark awarded to the students from this school,” she stated.

“I want this investigated as it cannot be justified in any context given the nature of the school curriculum, students’ performances in German language exams from Germany and the performance of the school in the Leaving Certificate German exams every year,” she said.

“The students in St Kilian’s have been seriously disadvantaged because of a warped bias based on the outcry in the UK. Where is the justice here? How is this wrong to be righted?”

‘Entirely different grades’

In some cases, she said, students who were awarded the same estimated mark by teachers were given “two entirely different grades”, with a deviation of two grade levels.

In another case, she said “mother tongue” students were downgraded from a H1 to H2 or, in some cases, a H3.

Ms Lynch said students in the school who achieved high grades in the German Sprachdiplom exams – considered far more challenging than the Leaving Cert – would have expected to achieve H1 grades. However, many ended up being awarded H2 or H3 marks.

“These pupils have reached the language proficiency level to study at a German university,” she wrote.

“Please explain to me the fairness of an algorithm that can get things so utterly wrong.”

Overall, teachers at the school estimated that their students would secure 19 H1 marks, based on their past performance.

However, most of these estimated grades were lowered under the Department’s standardisation process and only six achieved H1s.

In total, Ms Lynch said 24 pupils were downgraded from their calculated mark in German by a single grade. A further eight pupils were downgraded by two grade levels. Only nine pupils were awarded a grade in line with their teachers’ estimates, she added.

She said guidelines had been given to teachers which stated that the school’s past performance would be considered as part of the national standardisation.

“I challenge you to go back and use the past performance for students from this school in German to come up with a fair and equitable assessment of their grades in this subject,” she said.

Ms Lynch said the school will seek information on the statistics for downgrades in Irish from gaelscoileanna to compare and establish where there has been a bias shown.