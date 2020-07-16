Leaving Cert results to be issued on September 7th says Department of Education

Leaving Cert students are to receive their grades on September 7th, the Department of Education has said.

In a statement made this evening, the Department said the Calculated Grades Student Portal for Leaving Certificate students to opt to receive calculated grades would reopen next Monday, July 20th.

“Leaving Certificate students will to receive their calculated grade results on September 7th and the first round of CAO offers will be issued on September 11th.

“Results will be available in time for Round 1 offers from CAO and UCAS for colleges and universities in Ireland and UK,” the Department said.

Receipt of results will be several weeks later than the traditional mid-August release date for results and CAO offers.

Last May the then minister for education Joe McHugh announced that the summer Leaving Cert exams were to be cancelled and replaced with “calculated grades” due to Covid-19 challenges.

At the time he said he hoped the results would issue “as close as possible” to the mid-August release date.

While schools supplied the vast bulk of students’ predicted grades by mid-June, there have been significant challenges generating results for students taking subjects outside schools.

In addition, the process of exploring whether it is possible to award grades to external candidates or students who are home-schooled is understood to have been time-consuming.

Sources say the application of a national standardisation process - or a “bell curve” - can only begin when all results are collated.

A number of other education systems have also used predicted grades for their students this year due to challenges organising exams, including the A-Levels in the UK and the International Baccalaureate.

Results for over 170,000 students who had taken the International Baccalaureate diploma programme were released last week.

The move sparked controversy after many students complained about receiving lower-than-expected grades and accused the system of lacking transparency.

Overall, there was a rise in the average score for the students undertaking the diploma programme worldwide.

However, school leaders criticised what they said was a lack of transparency over the grading process, while some teachers and students expressed shock at significantly lower-than-expected results.

Hundreds of students took to social media to express their disappointment and frustration over their grades on social media, with many using the hashtag #IBscandal.

The higher education system, meanwhile, is understood to be seeking tailored public health guidelines for the sector.

One option being explored is whether social distancing rules of two metres in lecture halls could be reduced to one metre, if all students were required to wear face masks.

This, say sources, would allow colleges to schedule more lectures on-campus and allow students to spend less time remote learning. Formal guidance is likely to be published for the higher education sector next week.

Earlier, in the Dáil, Labour education spokesman Aodhán O Ríordáin raised the issue of Leaving Certificate results and called for the Minister to confirm that the Department “has now conceded” that the results would be announced in September.

Minister for Education Normal Foley said “whatever announcements are made and arrangements put in place there will be a joined-up approach and no student will be disadvantaged in any shape or form”.

She said the next step “is that students will re-engage with the portal regarding their desire to receive calculated grades. At that time the date for receipt of those results will also be revealed. This is very much a joined-up approach with the third-level colleges.”

“