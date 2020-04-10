Leaving Cert postponed until late summer; Junior Cycle replaced with class tests

Thousands of students will now progress to third level much later than they anticipated

The closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities was ordered from Thursday, March 12th. Photograph: Eric Luke

The Leaving Cert exams scheduled in June are to be postponed and will now run from late July or early August, the Government confirmed on Friday.

The Junior Cycle, meanwhile, is set to be replaced by school-based exams which will run early in the new school year.

The Leaving Cert dates are subject to public health advice.

The changes, announced at a press conference this afternoon, mean tens of thousands of students who are due to progress to third level and further education are likely to commence their courses much later than originally planned.

Deadlines for students to complete practicals and project work in a number of subjects such as history, geography and home economics will also be extended until late July.

Students had been given a deadline of Friday May 15th to complete this work.

While the move will bring much-needed clarity to students over contingency plans the Leaving Cert, it is likely to be a major disappointment for many students who now face an extended summer preparing for the exams.

The admissions process for higher education, managed by the Central Applications Office (CAO), will operate as closely as possible to the usual timeframe for offers and the entry

date for first year students will be delayed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Education Joe McHugh made the announcement at at press conference on Friday afternoon.

Last week a survey of almost 30,000 Leaving Cert students by the Irish Second Level Students’ Union found that almost half (49 per cent) wanted to cancel the exams and use already-completed coursework to decide their grades.

The least popular option was rescheduling exams to July or August (19 per cent).

The decision to postpone the exams followed doubts that Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted in time for the usual June start date for the exams.

Last month, the Government cancelled oral and practical performance tests that were due to take place between March and April.

All students who were due to take these tests will be awarded full marks for this portion of the exam.

Mr McHugh said at the time: “This is a difficult time for all. Students are facing a challenging period out of school and our decision on this element of the exams is being taken with their best interests at heart.

“It is the fairest response we could take in the circumstances. It guarantees that no student will score less than they would have if schools had been operating as normal.”

