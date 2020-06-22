Leaving Cert portal for calculated-grades system closes this evening

The Department of Education’s calculated-grades collection system which allows schools to upload data on the estimated marks and class rankings for Leaving Cert students will close this evening.

The dedicated portal was due to close last Friday but the deadline was extended to facilitate a small number of schools who had yet to fully complete the process.

The system to calculate grades was devised as a means of recording the results of over 60,000 Leaving Cert students who had originally been due to sit exams in June.

Plans to sit the exams later in the summer were shelved following an assessment of public health advice. The decision followed an extensive period of consultation with an advisory group including students, teachers, school management bodies, the State Examinations Commission and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.

Once the marks have been provided by the school they will be subject to a process of national standardisation. This will ensure that students will receive official certification for their learning achievements enabling them to join the workforce or progress to third-level education in the autumn.

The grades portal will remain open until close of business today.