Leaving Cert exams: No decision on 'plan B' option

A meeting is being held at the Department of Education this afternoon in a bid to resolve unhappiness from parents and pupils over the plans to hold the Leaving Cert at the end of July.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh is holding discussions with parents, teachers, school managers and students to discuss the practicalities of running the exams in the context of social distancing and public health advice.

One of the key challenges is that the July 29th date for the start of the exams is conditional on the health advice and the uncertainty this is causing for students.

One proposed solution is the possible use of predictive grades.

Ahead of the meeting it emerged that three-quarters of parents are unhappy with the current plans for the Leaving Certificate.

The finding, in a soon to be published survey from the National Parents Council-Post Primary, shows that a “decision needs to be reached soon because the pressure and uncertainty on students and parents is unfair”, according to Paul Rolston, a spokesman for the council.

Also on Wednesday a school principal suggested that “expected grades” based on the data already in schools should be considered instead of Leaving Certificate exams for 2020.

Sharon McGrath, principal of Fingal Community College told RTÉ’s Today with Séan O’Rourke Show that there is an urgent need for a “plan B” as it was impossible to guarantee that the exams could go ahead on July 29th.

There is a need for teachers, students, parents and the Department of Education to “sit around a table” and decide how best to respond, she said.

Ms McGrath explained that “expected grades” could be based on data already held in schools. “We’re data rich, schools have grades going back five and six years.

“There is a significant amount of information for each student in every school.”

Points are like currency for the CAO to make decisions on who gets a college place, she said. Bands could be introduced for grades such as Band 1 is for those expected to achieve between 80 per cent and 100 per cent, Band 2 is for 60 per cent to 80 per cent. “Widening results to those bands doesn’t hold the same fear.”

The CAO could have that information by July, added Ms McGrath. There is a six week window to look at that information. “They could look at the wider bands rather than the narrow grades.”

Another school principal, Colm O’Rourke agreed and pointed out that the Department of Education has Junior Cert results and ‘Mocks’ results which could all be used to come up with expected Leaving Cert grades. If some students who in previous years would not have gotten into college, get a college place this year, that could be “the break of a lifetime,” he said.

If students were not happy with the grades they were awarded then there should be the option of an exam in August, he said.

Mr Rolston said these were good ideas as was the option of a Matriculation-type exam for specific courses. “There are numerous options out there to be explored, but there is huge dissatisfaction at the prospect of a sit down exam this year.”