Leaving Cert engineering: Question on drone security and privacy issues welcome

Drones, parking sensors and American football helmets were among the topics featured on this year’s higher level engineering paper.

Kenny Donagher, subject representative for the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and an engineering teacher at Summerhill College in Sligo, said the paper was very well laid out, with no major changes in the structure of the questions.

“The paper drew on students’ experience of cutting-edge technology. Questions on plastics processing, welding, robotics and metal alloys were given a fresh look, and all questions started with a real-life context or application for the technology,” Mr Donagher said.

Students were able to make links to research carried out during their project work, and this is a welcome development, he added.

“This year’s compulsory special topic was a study of the technical aspects of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones,” Mr Donagher said.

“The final part of this question, which asked students to describe any two methods used to address security and privacy issues with regard to drone usage, was particularly welcome because it focused on the wider context of engineering and the social issues they need to consider.”

Students have already completed a project and a practical - accounting for 25 per cent each - which are externally assessed and supervised by the State Examinations Commission.

“Ireland is one of the few countries that offers students the opportunity to develop technical problem-solving capacities at second-level,” said Mr Donagher.

“But the low number of girls taking the subject continues to be a concern, especially in light of the need for all students to develop problem-solving capacities and engage with technology in their lives.

“This should be supported by providing girls schools with the specialist rooms and equipment that are already provided in boys and mixed schools, so that at the very least they would have equal opportunity to study Leaving Cert engineering.”

Mr Donagher said the ordinary level paper was very accessible. “It was well-structured and particularly well illustrated with good examples of the theory being examined. All questions allowed students to go from the general to specific knowledge in their answers.”

Leaving Cert engineering: Try this at home

The robotic lawn mower shown is guided by a boundary wire and uses a combination of battery and solar power to move during operation.

(i) Explain the following terms associated with robotic lawn mowers:

Self-docking

Robotic sensors.

(ii) Outline one positive environmental impact of robotic lawn mowers.