Leaving Cert: Dublin teen is one of 13 to secure highest marks

A Dublin teenager who was born in Saudi Arabia is one of 13 students to secure the highest marks in the country.

Muhammad Mahmoud (17), from Ballycullen in Dublin 24, scored eight grade one at higher level and hopes to study medicine at UCD.

“I was delighted when I saw the results. My mum was with me and she was over the moon. I worked pretty hard, so I’m very happy,” he said.

The 17-year-old student, whose parents are both doctors, completed fifth and sixth year at Ashfield College in Dundrum.

While his teachers played a key role in his success, he had a special word of thanks for his mother.

“The teachers here at Ashfield were great support, it’s a great school. But I had great support from mum. She motivated me a lot and told me to keep working hard... It was a bit annoying at first, but I stuck with it and tried to be disciplined,” he said.

He said he cut down on socialising with his friends in sixth year, but still found time to hang out and go to the gym,

“I met up with my friends, but didn’t go crazy or anything. I kept it to a minimum. I went to the gym a few times a week. If you focus completely on study, you end up hating your life. I tried not to go overboard,” he said.

Muhammad, whose parents are originally from Sudan, was born in Saudi Arabia and moved to Ireland when he was three years of age. He is the eldest of three boys.

His mother, Dr Ayda Elkhalifa, is a doctor at Tallaght Hospital, while his father works as a doctor abroad.

“Because both my parents worked as doctors, it influenced me a lot. I’ve grown up surrounded by medicine, and it’s what I want to do.”

His eight grade one subjects were English, maths , geography, French, applied maths, physics, chemistry and biology.

Ashfield College principal, John Winters, said Muhammad’s achievement was “a completely deserved result”.

“From the moment that Muhammad joined us in fifth year he applied himself to the task of achieving excellent results, was engaged in class and with his peers,” he said.

“We have many exceptional Leaving Certificate results here today but Muhammad’s is a stand-out.”

Ashfield College, a private college, has been operating for 40 years in the south Dublin area.

As well as providing places for full-time students at fifth and sixth years, it provides grinds, revision courses, extra subjects to external students.