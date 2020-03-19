Leaving and Junior Cert oral and practical exams cancelled

The Junior and Leaving Cert oral and practical exams for tens of thousands of students are to be cancelled, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has announced.

All students who were due to take these tests will be awarded full marks for this portion of the exam.

Minister McHugh also confirmed changes to deadlines for students tio complete project and coursework uin a number of subjects from Friday March 20th to Friday April 24th.

He said his department will continue to work with the State Examinations Commission to monitor the health situation in terms of its potnetial impact on the summer written exams.