‘I’m still in shock’: Five Leaving Cert students get eight H1s

When Fiachra O’Farrell (18) walked into his headmaster’s office this morning to hear his Leaving Cert results, he was feeling “a tiny bit nervous”.

But when he realised he was one of just five students in the country to score eight H1s (90 to 100 per cent), he was floored.

“When he told me my results, I was in shock. I still don’t believe it,” said O’Farrell, a student at Gonzaga College in Dublin.

“I had worked pretty consistently throughout the year and I didn’t think that I’d done too badly, but nothing like this.”

Ellen O’Carroll from Lisdowney was another one of the five students nationwide and one of two girls in the country to achieve eight H1s.

She sat her exams at the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny city.

It is the second year in a row a student at the all girls school that a pupil attained top results.

“I’m a bit shocked. I’m still shocked I wasn’t really expecting it at all. My Mam started crying when I told her I got eight H1s.”

The other school where students achieved top grades across the board was Christian Brothers College, Wellington Road, Cork.

Rockwell College, a fee-paying school in Cashel, Co Tipperary, and Colaíste Na Coiribe, a gaelscoil on Ballymoneen Road, Co Galway, also each had a student who achieved eight H1s in the Leaving Certificate.

Balance

O’Farrell from Ranelagh hopes to study theoretical physics in Trinity College Dublin.

Instead of being locked in his room studying all year, he says he managed to find time to hang out with friends, take part in the school drama group and practise music.

“You need to have a balance,” he said. “I did work quite hard, but I made sure to take a lot of breaks. I went out with my friends a lot and took part in the sixth year play, Arsenic and Old Lace. I really like music as well as play the guitar, piano and ukelele.”

Instead of following a strict study schedule, he says he was “very disorganised” and says his desk is a jumble of sheets and papers.

He also paid tribute to his family members and teachers for helping him to score such high grades.

“My teachers, especially in science and maths, were really great. They made it all so much easier,” he said.

O’Farrell only took up physics as a subject last December, after realising it was mandatory for his chosen course.

“I was bit nervous about that result, and was worried I didn’t have time, but it all worked out.”

Free time

O’ Carroll wants to do Science in UCD next year but says she’s understands the importance of getting in some free time away from the books.

“I hope to get the points for my course. I want to do science in UCD next year so that was what I hoped to get the points for.

“I made sure it was important I got some free time. I went to the gym during the year. Definitely getting away from the books for a while does clear the mind and I found it very good.”