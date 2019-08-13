‘I bleedin’ passed everything!’ – Leaving Cert students at Dublin school celebrate

The 13th is considered an unlucky date for some but not for the students at Mount Carmel Secondary School, an all-girls school in Dublin’s inner city, not far from the Rotunda Hospital.

Chloe Carroll (18) said she was delighted with her results. “They couldn’t have went any better. I bleedin’ passed everything! I did better than I expected. I’m doing a barbering course up in Henrietta. I did an interview for it last week. I’m delighted with my life as college just isn’t for me.’’

Also aged 18, Sophie Geoghegan, said she was thrilled to secure her chosen course.

“I’m just delighted because I love music to bits and that’s what I’m going to college for . . . I’m going to the Liberties College for theatre and performing arts. I love singing!’’

Delighted

Sisters Zoe (18) and Sofi Ferrett (17) picked up their results together from the school.

“I got what I wanted. I want to go to NCAD to go on and do fine art,’’ said Sofi.

Her older sister was very happy too. “I’m delighted with my results. I was happy with my biology and music results. I’m wanting to go on to do nursing,” said Zoe.

A few students highlighted the stress the exam period caused them but felt relieved now the results were finally out.

Sarah Louise Bardon (18) said she was ecstatic. “I’m delighted. In our maths exam, we got the biggest fright of our lives . . . 90 per cent of us thought we were going to fail, but we all did better than we expected. Obviously now it was all worth it, but the stress was unbearable. I’m going to go to Maynooth to do teaching,” she said.

All the students came across as well informed on the variety of options available to them.