“I was in my 50’s and had spent years working in hospitality. I’d finished the self-employed portion of my career and didn’t fancy starting a new business. I’d heard an interview on the Pat Kenny radio show a man who lost his business in 2012 and gone back to college, and it inspired me.

“One of my daughters was studying in UCC and, one evening, she came home with a leaflet about an evening law course, so I did it - and really enjoyed it.

“I applied for the pre-law course in Kerry College. I got a good, basic grounding in law modules. A lot of my classmates were young, maybe 17 or 18. Maybe their Leaving Cert hadn’t gone as they’d hoped and this was giving them a second chance.

“I knew then that I wanted to do a law degree, and I wanted to do it in Dublin because I have family and daughters studying there. Trinity College really appealed to me and so I applied to the business and law degree, and I got in.

“Did people think that I was mad going to college at my age? Generally, people were supportive. Trinity really appreciates the diversity that mature students bring to the table and they gave us a full orientation a week before other classes started.

“I’m now heading into my third year of a four-year degree. Covid-19 has shut down the university sector and Trinity is no different, but they’ve made great efforts to get us online. While it’s not the same as the usual university experience, nothing is the same anymore. It will certainly be interesting to see how this year is, but at the moment it looks like blended learning with the majority of classes online.

“I will be 58 when I finish and then I intend to do the King’s Inn barrister at law course. This is followed by a year deviling in law practice but instead of becoming a barrister I hope to work for a non-profit, charity or campaign. I volunteer with the SVP and homeless charities in Ireland and I’ve seen some of the social problems in Ireland and how there is a lot of legal work that needs to be done to improve people’s lives. I hope to get my teeth into something fulfilling.”

Peter McGuire