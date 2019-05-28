How do I become a teacher at primary or second level?

I would love to pursue a career in teaching afterwards, but feel hopelessly confused over the different entry routes. What are my options at both primary and post primary?

There are a variety of pathways to pursuing teaching as a career, whether you’re a student or are in the workplace.

The quickest and cheapest way to become a primary or a post-primary teacher is by undertaking an undergraduate teacher education degree.

These are usually four-year degrees that you can do straight after your Leaving Cert through your CAO application. Check out individual programme details on qualifax.ie.As with all CAO programmes, you need to meet the minimum points and entry requirements. However, if you’re over the age of 23, you can apply as a mature student and entry is based on an application form and interview, not on your CAO points when you took the Leaving Cert.

Another popular pathway to teaching is where you complete an undergraduate degree (level eight) at third level and then undertake a Professional Master of Education (level nine), which is a two-year course.

It is a longer and more expensive route - usually taking five to six years in total - but is popular with people seeking a new career later in life, or for those who wish to study a subject they love and then qualify to be a teacher.

Entry requirements are set by each third-level institution that provides the course, so check these with each institution. However, one of the minimum requirements will be a level eight degree.

For primary teaching, in addition to a degree, you also need to have evidence of competence in the Irish language. This means a minimum H4 grade in Irish in your Leaving Cert or an equivalent such as the Dioplóma sa Ghaeilge, Level B2 in NUIG.

All equivalencies are available on the Department of Education website. The Teastas Eorpach na Gaeilge (TEG) exam is part of the entry requirement for many Professional Master of Education’s courses, so check the closing date which is usually in February.

For second-level teaching, another minimum requirement is that you must satisfy the Teaching Council’s curricular subject requirements for at least one curricular subject. More details are available on the Teaching Council website.

There are specific areas of the subject that you must have covered, so be sure to select the right modules throughout your degree to meet the requirements for your chosen subject. Top-up modules can be taken to help you fill any gaps, at your own cost.

Any teacher that qualifies abroad and gains the status of a fully qualified teacher in that country can return home to Ireland and register as a teacher in Ireland.

A word of caution though: should significant differences be found between your qualification and the qualification achieved by graduates of accredited programmes in Ireland, conditions may be applied to your registration.

For more information on teaching pathways, see: www.gov.ie/teachingtransforms.