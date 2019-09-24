Housing crisis has created perfect storm for predatory landlords, TD tells Dáil

The housing crisis has created the perfect storm for predatory landlords, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger has told the Dáil.

She warned that in the Housing Assistance Payments (Hap) sector in particularit was “very dangerous giving private landlords such control over vulnerable women and children”.

The Dublin West TD again highlighted concerns about young women looking for housing being exploited by landlords and letting agents.

And she expressed particular worry about the Hap sector, where State financial aid is provided for people to meet rental costs.

But Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy warned against linking such concerns with a housing support because vulnerable people might then refuse to use the Hap payment and landlords might do likewise. And this would increase the risk of vulnerable people entering homelessness.

Last week Ms Coppinger claimed that unscrupulous landlords are seeking “sex for rent” from vulnerable tenants, and that a young woman in Rathmines in Dublin was offered free rent by her landlord “if we agree something”.

Ms Coppinger and her party colleague Mick Barry are to meet Mr Murphy on Tuesday evening to discuss the issue.

But highlighting the issue again in the Dáil on Tuesday, she said she had received a lot more disclosures, particularly from three women in the Hap sector.

She wanted to make it clear that “where you have predominantly female, young and very vulnerable people looking for scarce accommodation, particularly in the Hap sector then you increase the prevalence of exploitation - all kinds, including sexual”.

She said “it’s very sinister that an estate agent with such power to evict or give people accommodation is engaging in sexual harassment”. The Irish Times reported on Tuesday that a mother who feels she was sexually harassed by an estate agent said she was unable to ask him to stop for fear of becoming homeless.

Ms Coppinger told the Dáil women were getting “comments about their bodies - discouraging boyfriends, offering dinner, getting drunken texts late at night”.

She said: “The housing crisis has created the perfect storm for predatory landlords and the Hap sector in particular as the basis for social housing is very dangerous - giving private landlords such control over vulnerable women and children”.

The Minister said significant further protections had been introduced for people who are vulnerable because of the lack as yet of sufficient housing.

But he stressed that they had also introduced further protections for tenants and “for the vast, vast majority of tenants in the rental sector they have safety and security”.

Mr Murphy had been in touch with his British counterpart and said that in the UK legislation is dealt with by the Home Office.

He was also discussing the issue with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to see what “legislative vehicles are there” to protect vulnerable people.