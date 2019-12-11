Have your say: Is exam stress getting out of control?

It’s exam time and everyone is feeling the heat. But, for a growing number of students, this pressure is magnifying underlying or undiagnosed mental health problems.

Latest figures show record numbers of third-level students are seeking counselling for issues such as anxiety.

And new findings from the largest ever youth mental health study also show rates of anxiety and depression are on the rise, with severe anxiety among young adults (18-25) jumping from 15 per cent to 26 per cent since 2012.

Is exam stress getting out of control?

The problem is growing - but can our third level institutions do more to respond and ease pressure on students?

Are counselling services accessible in your institute? Or do waiting lists mean it can take months to get support? Is there too much focus on high-stakes Christmas exams - or does continual assessment ease some of the pressure?

Should there be more of a focus on promoting wellbeing and resilience - or is it something students should figure out for themselves?

Join the conversation and have your say - and we’ll publish a selection of entries over the coming day.