Growing doubt over school building projects after Carillion collapses

There are growing doubts over when up to six school major building projects will be completed following the collapse of a UK construction firm.

Carillion, a construction and services firm which employs thousands of people across the UK and Ireland, folded last week after its lenders refused to provide any further financial support.

Carillion is a key member of a consortium which is delivering a number of school projects in Ireland under a State-funded public private partnership programme.

Last week the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA), which is managing the building contracts, said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it did “not envisage material disruption or delay to the works.”

However, work has been postponed indefinitely at two sites, according to RTÉ News, and there are doubts over the status of others .

In a new statement, the NDFA has now said it is up to the consortium’s funders and remaining shareholders to intervene and implement rectification measures to ensure the projects are completed.

The schools , which are almost complete in most cases, include Loreto College, Wexford; Coláiste Ráithín, Bray and St. Philomena’s Primary School, Bray; Eureka Secondary School, Kells; Tyndall College, Carlow; and Carlow Institute of Further Education.

The NDFA has confirmed that the State is not obliged to make any further payment until the full works and services are satisfactorily delivered for each school.

It said discussions between the parties are in progress and every effort is being made to ensure delivery of the schools in as timely a manner as possible.

In many cases, the school buildings were almost complete. Loreto College, Wexford and Coláiste Ráithín, Bray, for example, has hoped to either open or receive keys for the new buildings this week.

In a statement, the Department of Education said discussions between the parties to agree these measures are in progress.

In the event that these parties fail to reach agreement, the PPP consortium’s funders and remaining shareholders are obliged to determine alternative arrangements.

“The State has no exposure to any additional costs that may arise from this process,” it added.

To date, the State has made a payment of euro4 million in respect of off-site works.

