Government to scrap plan on partial reopening of schools

The Government is expected to abandon plans to bring Leaving Cert students into class for three days a week from next week amid mounting opposition from teachers and principals.

A Government statement is expected later this evening which is due to say that there will be remote learning until February 1st, The Irish Times understands.

It comes after the secondary teachers’ union the ASTI instructed its members not to cooperate with the Government plan to reopen schools three days a week for Leaving Certificate students.

One Dublin secondary school had earlier announced that it would defy the Government decision to partially reopen schools next Monday.

Alexandra College in Milltown, south Dublin, told parents and students that a partial reopening would pose unacceptable health risks.

Principal Barbara Ennis said: “I honestly believe we’ve made the right decision and I would be very surprised if the Government does not reverse the move to reopen schools. Many other schools are up in arms. I think we’ll be the first of many not to reopen.”

She said schools, unions and principals had not been consulted over a decision which would jeopardise the health of staff and students.

“As principal, I am personally responsible for the health, safety and wellbeing of staff. If we reopen, I cannot guarantee any of those things. I’d be going against the very tenets of my job,” she said.

A number of other secondary schools are meeting to consider taking similar action in light of the public health threat posed by Covid-19.

Union decision

The ASTI’s standing committee met on Thursday afternoon, noting it had not been consulted before the reopening announcement.

In a statement, the ASTI said it had not been provided with the necessary assurances that schools were sufficiently safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the community and the alarmingly high numbers.

Its standing committee said it had decided to direct its members not to cooperate with the arrangements announced by the Minister for Education for in-school teaching, but to engage in remote teaching/ learning provision from Monday, January 11th.

“The decision is based on significant concerns about the health and safety of students, teachers and other staff,” it said.

Speaking after the meeting, ASTI president Ann Piggott said: “The ASTI has repeatedly sought sufficient assurances that schools are safe for students and teachers at this time, in the context of the new variant of Covid-19 circulating in the community and the alarmingly high numbers.

“We engaged with the Department of Education and with public health officials today. Unfortunately, the assurances we sought have not been forthcoming.”

Another school principal, who declined to be named, said the school may also remain closed due to logistical problems in delivering in-person and online classes.

“We have a full online timetable ready to go, but now our teachers are being asked to come into school for sixth years for three days and teach the rest online. How is that possible?” the principal said.

“Many teachers have primary school children. This will weaken provision for all other students. It’s a mess.”

In the past the Department of Education has ordered schools to reopen where they have closed for safety reasons without the approval of public health officials.

When asked what consequences there will be, if any, for schools who decide to remain closed, a spokesman earlier on Thursday only said Leaving Cert students “will attend school three days a week” from Monday next and that the department will fund all necessary infection prevention measures.

In addition, special schools and special classes are due to reopen for an estimated 18,000 pupils.

Resistance

However, there is growing resistance from teachers’ unions and principals’ representatives.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals has suggested a delay in reopening is now inevitable.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, its director Clive Byrne said: “Online learning will commence as planned from next Monday for all pupils. A blended approach of face-to-face and online learning is the optimum model but sufficient time is needed to consider and agree all aspects of this in full.

“Taking sufficient time also enables us to fully account for the consequences of related personal challenges faced by teachers, including childcare and positive/close-contact cases.”

Labour leader Alan Kelly said he expected the Government to “come around” and reverse its decision, saying he thought the public were ahead of the decision-makers on this issue.

“This is nobody’s fault,” he said. “In fairness to the Government, they actually tried something. But the community’s transmission is at such a level, there’s so much worry out there.”

He said it was better to make the decision to close schools now to allow people to plan for online learning.

A Government Minister said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan had been “extremely clear”, however, that schools remained a safe environment.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said Dr Holohan had expressed concern about increased levels of mobility and linked activities that the full reopening of schools would generate.

“Dr Holohan said the entire reopening of schools was not something that Nphet could support. We have not done that. We have decided on an extremely reduced reopening of schools.

“The other point he was clear about was the need for the Government to take measures to support the most vulnerable children and that is why we have ensured that schools remain opened for those in special schools,” Mr O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Asked if he was comfortable with the decision, he said Dr Holohan was extremely clear the schools remained a safe environment.”

Earlier, the Principals’ and Deputy Principals’ Association of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) called on Minister for Education Norma Foley to reverse the decision.

President of the PDA Adrian Power said it has “grave concerns” about the safety and logistics of reopening schools for face-to-face learning for Leaving Cert students and special classes .

“We believe that the decision of the Government – made without any consultation – is deeply damaging, particularly in light of the huge efforts of all in the school communities since the commencement of the academic year,” he said.

Special needs

Fórsa trade union, which represents more than 12,000 staff in primary and secondary schools throughout the country, including special needs assistants (SNAs) is seeking a pause on the implementation of the policy to reopen special education schools and special classes.

The union said the Government’s plans were “unrealistic” and advised the Minister that thousands of school staff would be unable to attend work next Monday.

Andy Pike, the union’s head of education, said the plans could not proceed without “due consideration of the operational and safety issues arising”.

“Many thousands of staff will be unable to attend work on Monday, January 11th, either due to childcare problems, genuine concerns as to the ability of their employer to provide a safe working environment as required in legislation, or both,” he said.

However, special needs campaigners said it is vital that special schools and classes reopen.

Adam Harris, chief executive of the autism charity AsIAm, said special classes and schools “must be supported to remain open at this most critical time”.

“These educational settings provide essential support for some of the most vulnerable children within our State. Children with the most complex needs are only able to learn in appropriately structured environments, with highly skilled staff in clear routines,” he said.

“The evidence is indisputable: remote learning, owing to cognitive differences, does not work for these young people. We saw the devastation this caused during the last lockdown with children losing hard-won skills in the areas of communication, social interaction and personal care, becoming totally overwhelmed and distressed at home and losing the supports which will ultimately determine the quality of life and level of independence a person can enjoy as they grow up.”

On Wednesday, Ms Foley said the decision had been made in the best interests of students, especially those facing into exams and with learning disabilities.

She said schools and teachers had proved resilient in the past in reopening schools and she was convinced the education sector would “not be found wanting” in reopening again in a limited way.

For all other students, schools will be required to put in place remote-learning provisions from next Monday and to communicate these plans directly to families.

Under the plan, Leaving Cert final-year students would attend school three days per week, with the other two days’ learning being supported by their teachers remotely.