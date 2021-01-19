Government abandons plans to reopen special schools this week

The Government has been forced to abandon plans to reopen special schools and classes this week for thousands of children with additional needs following safety concerns among staff unions.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants, said efforts to reassure school staff that it was safe for schools to open to students had “failed”.

Both unions urged the Government to postpone the resumption of special education until “further discussions can achieve improved safety measures including Covid testing, leading to the resumption of all school services”.

A spokesman for the Department of Education confirmed that special schools and classes would remain closed and said the unions’ stance was “regrettable”.

He reiterated that it was the position of public health experts that special classes and schools were safe to open from Thursday.

Advocacy organisations for children with additional needs said their families and carers had been “almost completely forgotten about” in the conversations between stakeholders over the partial reopening of schools.

Minister for Education Norma Foley had updated ministerial colleagues at the Government’s weekly Cabinet meeting in what sources said was a strong presentation of the case for opening special education this week.

“The Government’s position is that special education should open on Thursday,” the Government’s official spokesman said at the weekly briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

He said it was up to the unions to “make or break” the proposed return of special needs pupils.

Separately, one Minister observed that if the unions refused to co-operate with the return of special education, they would be the only group of frontline workers who had refused to return to work.

Union sources say the focus of reopening schools will now switch to all schools reopening on February 1st, assuming virus transmission rates continue on a downward trajectory.

Ministers, however, say they will continue engaging with unions with a view to reopening schools as soon as possible.

Four advocacy groups – AsIAm, Down Syndrome Ireland, Family Carers Ireland and Inclusion Ireland – called for “urgent interim measures” for children who cannot engage in remote learning, such as in-home supports from a teacher or special needs assistant.

Adam Harris, chief executive of AsIAm, said there was a constitutional obligation to ensure appropriate education is put in place for vulnerable children.

“What we need now is transparency and openness from stakeholders on how we achieve a return to school,” he said.

“We have to place vulnerable young people at the centre of that discussion. We need essential workers to provide essential services. Children’s constitutional rights to education have not been suspended. The department and stakeholders have an obligation to provide this service.”

Unions said a fundamental problem was conflicting health messaging, which had left many school staff “totally unconvinced” that the school environment was safe. They also said the plans to reopen were “rushed” and “premature”.

However, a spokesman for Ms Foley said there had been “unprecedented levels of consultations” with unions on the matter over the past week.

Union leaders are understood to have been positive about the prospects of special education reopening after agreeing a framework for reopening of schools on Friday last subject to safety assurances.

However, the depth of health concern among union members in recent days led to their leadership calling for a postponement.

On Monday, about 16,500 special needs assistants and teachers tuned into a Department of Education webinar on Covid-19 addressed by public health officials ahead of a planned reopening of special needs schools on Thursday.