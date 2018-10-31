Four new Educate Together secondary schools to open in 2019

Four new Educate Together secondary schools have been given the go-ahead for 2019.

They will serve the areas of Donaghmede and Howth in north Dublin; Wicklow; Galway City and Oranmore in Co Galway, and Laytown and Drogheda in Co Meath.

The Department of Education has said it expects the non-denominational schools to be established next September, initially based in interim accommodation before the delivery of permanent school buildings.

They will provide significant additional pupil places in their areas, with the capacity to cater for up to 3,200 additional post-primary pupils when fully developed, the Department said on Wednesday.

“Parental preference has become a key determinant in deciding the patronage of new schools and I’m pleased to say that the views of parents as expressed through the process are strongly reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these four new schools,” Minister for Education Joe McHugh said.

They will form “an essential part of plans to ensure that sufficient new school places are available to cater for the growing cohort of pupils at post-primary level over the coming years,” he said.

Additional places will also continue to be provided by extending existing provision, as provided for in the Six Year Programme of Capital Investment in Schools 2016-2021.

Separately, 13 primary schools are also due to be established next year.

One will be a gaelscoil serving the areas incorporating Drumcondra and Marino in Dublin, while the patronage process for the remaining 12 will begin shortly.