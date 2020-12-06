Four leading female academics enter race to become Trinity College Dublin’s next provost

Four leading female academics have put their names forward for the position of provost of Trinity College Dublin.

Prof Linda Doyle, former dean of research, Prof Linda Hogan, former vice provost, Prof Jane Ohlmeyer, professor of history and chair of Irish Research Council and Dr Sarah Alyn-Stacey, associate professor in French, have all confirmed to colleagues that they have applied for the position.

Provost Patrick Prendergast is due to finish his 10-year term on July 31st 2021 and the next head of Trinity will take over the following day.

The identity of any other applicants is unknown as the initial interview process is confidential.

However, the number of senior female academics who have entered the race raises the possibility that Trinity could have its first female provost in 428 years.

Applications for the position of provost closed at midday on Friday last and initial interview s will take place during December and January.

Candidates will be formally nominated afterwards and an election campaign will get underway between February 5th and April 7th, with the election due to take place on April 10th next.

Prof Linda Doyle recently stepped down from her position as the dean of research. She was the founding director of Connect, a Science Foundation Ireland research centre, and has played a key role in promoting female participation in the Stem sector.

Prof Linda Hogan, professor of ecumenics, served as vice-provost between 2011 and 2016. Her research has focuses on areas such as ethics and human rights, and is a member of the Irish Council for Bioethics.

Prof Jane Ohlmeyer, who was director of the Long Room Hub until recently, is an expert in early modern Irish and British history and is Erasmus Smith’s Professor of Modern History at Trinity. She is also chair of the Irish Research Council.

Dr Alyn-Stacey is an associate professor in Trinity’s French department and is director of the Trinity Centre for Medieval and Renaissance Studies.