Four female lecturers promoted after NUIG gender discrimination dispute

Four female lecturers who say they were discriminated against on gender grounds are set to be promoted as part of a settlement with NUI Galway (NUIG) which is understood to run to hundreds of thousands of euro.

The lecturers, who initiated a High Court action against the university, had argued that they met the qualifications required for senior lectureship posts but were passed over in a promotion round in 2009.

The settlement, the bulk of which involves legal costs, is confidential and required sign-off by the Government, according to sources.

The settlement will allow lecturers and NUIG to move on from a controversy which had dogged the institution for years. But the cost to the taxpayer is likely to raise questions over how the matter was handled in the first instance.

The women took their case against the university following a landmark Equality Tribunal ruling in 2014. This found that Dr Micheline Sheehy Skeffington had been discriminated against on gender grounds.

The college was ordered to promote Dr Sheehy Skeffington, pay her €70,000 in compensation and review its appointments system.

On foot of this, four lecturers – Dr Margaret Hodgins, Dr Sylvie Lannegrand, Dr Adrienne Gorman and Dr Róisín Healy – initiated legal action against the college alleging they were also discriminated on gender grounds.

A fifth lecturer who opted for the industrial relations route through the Labour Court was promoted last year and received an undisclosed amount in compensation.

NUIG has since moved to address issues around the under representation of women in senior ranks. It has done this by introducing gender quotas for promotion schemes, along with inclusivity and unconscious bias training programmes for managers and staff.

Dr Sheehy Skeffington said she hoped an amicable settlement would be reached and questioned why it has taken so long to resolve the issue. She donated her compensation to help the lecturers with their legal bill.

“These women have been through hell and should not have had to go through any of this,” she said. “There has been a huge financial and mental cost for them all. It hasn’t been pleasant. I hope they can all reach a proper settlement.”

NUIG has more recently been officially recognised for its work in promoting gender equality by securing the internationally-recognised Athena Swan bronze award, which demonstrates a solid foundation in eliminating gender bias.

Latest available figures, meanwhile, show women are significantly under represented in the senior ranks of most of the State’s universities. While just over half of all of lecturers in universities are female, these numbers fall dramatically at higher grades such as associate professor (29 per cent) and professor (21 per cent).