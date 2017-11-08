First fitness-to-teach inquiry gets under way today

The first public fitness-to-practise hearing for a teacher is to set to get underway later today.

However, the teacher’s name, school and other identifying details will remain anonymous.

This follows concerns over the potential identification of children or for other public-interest reasons.

A three-person panel, made up of two teachers, is set to hear the case. The third person will be drawn from a pool of individuals including school managers, parents or third-level academics.

It has powers similar to those of the High Court and can compel witnesses and evidence.

The two-day hearing is scheduled to begin at the offices of the Teaching Council, the regulatory body for the profession, in Maynooth on Wednesday.

Inquiries that reach this stage are held in public unless the disciplinary panel agrees to a request from witnesses.

The Teaching Council is currently investigating about 25 complaints, ranging from relatively minor to more serious allegations.

Most involve primary school teachers. A further 25 complaints have been dismissed as there was no clear case to warrant further action.

The process broadly mirrors disciplinary procedures for the nursing and medical professions. If a finding is ultimately made against a teacher, sanctions range from a written warning to an indefinite ban from the classroom.

Although fitness-to-teach legislation was enacted 15 years ago, the relevant sections were only formally commenced by Minister for Education Richard Bruton last year.

Anybody may complain about a teacher to the Teaching Council, 16 of whose 37 members are registered teachers who were elected by teachers.

Among the grounds under which the council may examine complaints are poor professional performance, being medically unfit to teach and having certain convictions.

All complaints are reviewed by the council’s director and, if accepted, referred to an investigating committee.

This committee may then refer the complaint to an inquiry or a disciplinary committee. Complaints that are referred to disciplinary committees must be of a serious nature.

The ASTI, TUI and INTO teaching unions, which are represented on the council, say they will work to ensure any investigations are fair.

The council has also said the measures are about “improving teaching, not punishing teachers”.