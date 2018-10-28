Engineers inspect 21 schools amid concerns over building standards

Engineers have now inspected 21 schools constructed by Western Building Systems (WBS), the developer at the centre of controversy over school building standards, with structural issues identified in five of the buildings.

As of Sunday, six schools have been cleared to fully reopen after the mid-term break on November 5th with no repairs needed. They are:

Luttrellstown Community College

Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dublin 18

Broombridge Educate Together National School

Scoil Choilm, Porterstown

Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg, Dunboyne

Gaelscoil Teach Giúise, Firhouse

Another two Dublin schools, Castlemills Education Centre in Balbriggan and Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Tallaght, will also reopen but will require intervention in the form of a protective fence and protective decking after structural issues were found in the exterior. This work will be completed during the mid-term break, the department said on Saturday.

Issues with both the internal and external structures were found in a further three Dublin schools constructed by WBS. These are Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke’s National School in Tyrrelstown and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan.

Repair work will be completed before the mid-term break to allow the ground floors of the schools to open.

Parts of Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan will also remain closed, affecting about 200 students. Arrangements have been put in place by Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board to accommodate these students elsewhere, the department said.

Assessment work is still ongoing on nine schools. A further update is expected on Monday afternoon.

In total, the department is to inspect about 40 schools around the country before the end of the mid-term break, all of which were constructed by WBS, a Tyrone-based company.

Concerns first arose over schools built by WBS in 2015 when fire-safety defects were uncovered.

This led to a check on more schools built by the firm which, in turn, uncovered structural concerns last week.

External wall

One inspection of a school in north Dublin found there was an 80 per cent chance of an external wall falling outwards in the case of structural failure in storm force winds.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said the finding was an example of the kind of potential risks facing students and staff in schools, which are the subject of structural safety checks.

This week WBS released a statement insisting the department had signed off on each project.

It said “certificates of completion” show each of the buildings was certified by representatives acting on behalf of the then minister for education.

It added that department inspectors had the right to inspect each project on a fortnightly and monthly basis.

The certificates related to buildings at Ardgillan Community School in Balbriggan, Tyrrelstown Educate Together national school and St Luke’s in Dublin 15.

All three were ordered to close this week.

The Department of Education, however, has insisted that the contractor and its design team were “fully responsible for the construction and certification of the buildings” in accordance with the regulations in force at the time.