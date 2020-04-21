Dublin student’s team wins University Challenge

A Dubliner studying for a PhD in computer science in Imperial College, London, is a member of the four-man team that won the final of the BBC’s University Challenge on Monday.

Conor McMeel is currently studying at home in Lucan, Co Dublin, while the London university’s campus is closed in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The final of the competition, which is chaired by Jeremy Paxman, and saw a team from Imperial College go up against one from Corpus Christi, Cambridge, was pre-recorded and broadcast on Monday night.

“It was a great experience, start to finish”, Mr McMeel told RTÉ news.