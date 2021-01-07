Dublin school to defy Government decision to reopen for Leaving Cert students

A Dublin secondary school has announced that it will defy the Government decision to reopen schools three days a week for Leaving Certificate students.

Alexandra College in Milltown, Co Dublin, has told parents and students that a partial reopening would pose unacceptable health risks.

Principal Barbara Ennis said: “I honestly believe we’ve made the right decision and I would be very surprised if the Government does not reverse the move to reopen schools. Many other schools are up in arms. I think we’ll be the first of many not to reopen.”

She said schools, unions and principals had not been consulted over a decision which would jeopardise the health of staff and students.

“As principal, I am personally responsible for the health, safety and wellbeing of staff. If we reopen, I cannot guarantee any of those things. I’d be going against the very tenets of my job,” she said.

A number of other secondary schools are meeting to consider taking similar action in light of the public health threat posed by Covid-19.

Another principal, who declined to be named, said the school may also remain closed due to logistical problems in delivering in-person and online classes.

“We have a full online timetable ready to go, but now our teachers are being asked to come into school for sixth years for three days and teach the rest online. How is that possible?” the principal said.

“Many teachers have primary school children. This will weaken provision for all other students. It’s a mess.”

In the past the Department of Education has ordered schools to reopen where they have decided to close without the approval of public health officials.

The Government announced on Thursday that secondary schools will reopen for three days a week for up to 60,000 Leaving Cert students from next Monday. In addition, special schools and special classes will reopen for an estimated 18,000 pupils.

Resistance

However, there is growing resistance from teachers’ unions and principals’ representatives.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals has suggested a delay in reopening is now inevitable.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, its director Clive Byrne said: “Online learning will commence as planned from next Monday for all pupils. A blended approach of face-to-face and online learning is the optimum model but sufficient time is needed to consider and agree all aspects of this in full.

“Taking sufficient time also enables us to fully account for the consequences of related personal challenges faced by teachers, including childcare and positive/close-contact cases.”

Earlier, the Principals’ and Deputy Principals’ Association of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) called on Minister for Education Norma Foley to reverse the decision.

President of the PDA Adrian Power said it has “grave concerns” about the safety and logistics of reopening schools for face-to-face learning for Leaving Cert students and special classes .

“We believe that the decision of the Government – made without any consultation – is deeply damaging, particularly in light of the huge efforts of all in the school communities since the commencement of the academic year,” he said.

Special needs

Fórsa trade union, which represents more than 12,000 staff in primary and secondary schools throughout the country, including special needs assistants (SNAs) has also written to the Minister seeking a pause on the implementation of the policy to reopen special education schools and special classes.

The union said the Government’s plans were “unrealistic” and advised the Minister that thousands of school staff would be unable to attend work next Monday.

Andy Pike, the union’s head of education, said the plans could not proceed without “due consideration of the operational and safety issues arising”.

“Many thousands of staff will be unable to attend work on Monday, January 11th, either due to childcare problems, genuine concerns as to the ability of their employer to provide a safe working environment as required in legislation, or both,” he said.

Mr Pike said Fórsa supported the continuation of educational provision for students with additional care needs, and that the union’s view was that a limited service could be delivered, as it was during the summer months last year.

“The union is aware of the difficulties faced by SEN [special education needs] students when their education is disrupted, and was critical of the lack of consideration given to special education at the commencement of the school closures in March 2020,” he added.

“However, the government’s plans to reopen SEN services next week exposes SNAs, SEN students and other school staff to an unacceptable level of risk of infection during a period when health officials are recommending we restrict our movements, as Covid is currently ‘out of control’ in our communities.”

A number of other school principals – who declined to be named – said they were also considering closing and teaching Leaving Cert pupils remotely despite the Government decision.

On Wednesday, Ms Foley said the decision had been made in the best interests of students, especially those facing into exams and with learning disabilities.

She said schools and teachers had proved resilient in the past in reopening schools and she was convinced the education sector would “not be found wanting” in reopening again in a limited way.

For all other students, schools will be required to put in place remote-learning provisions from next Monday and to communicate these plans directly to families.

Under the plan, Leaving Cert final-year students would attend school three days per week, with the other two days’ learning being supported by their teachers remotely.

While the three unions representing school staff have expressed alarm over the Government’s decision, none has yet signalled they are prepared to take industrial action or instruct members not to turn up for work next week.

Instead, they are seeking further meetings with the department and access to public health advice which underpinned the Government decision.