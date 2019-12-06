Dublin City University announces new president

Dublin City University (DCU) has announced the appointment of Prof Dáire Keogh as its new president.

Prof Keogh, who is currently deputy president of DCU and a professor of history, will succeed Prof Brian MacCraith whose term of office ends in July next year.

DCU said Prof Keogh was selected following “an extensive international search process” over the past 18 months which resulted in the interview of six “outstanding” candidates.

Prof Keogh served as president of St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra (2012-16), which went to merge with DCU. He has published extensively, on the history of popular politics, religion and education in Ireland.

In a statement, DCU’s chancellor Dr Martin McAleese said Prof Keogh was a “highly respected academic and an outstanding deputy president”.

“As the university celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020, Professor Keogh as president will build on the progress that has been made to date and provide the leadership to drive DCU’s mission to transform lives and societies through education, research, innovation and engagement,” Dr McAleese said.

Prof Keogh said he was honoured to be chosen to take up the position from next year.

“DCU is an incredible place: it was the first university to introduce an access to education programme and it is a beacon of excellence setting a standard for universities in terms of innovation, engagement, and opportunity,” he said,

“I look forward to working with my wonderful colleagues to offer the very best to our students and partners. I also look forward to working closely with colleagues in the other Irish universities and higher education institutions, and with the Higher Education Authority and the government,” Prof Keogh said.

Prof Keogh is currently principal investigator of an Irish Research Council funded project to publish the extensive correspondence of Cardinal Paul Cullen.

He is also a member of the board of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust, chair of the board of Marley Grange National School in Rathfarnham and a member of the Clongowes Wood College board of management.

In addition, he is a graduate of the National University of Ireland (BA), the Gregorian University Rome (BPh), the University of Glasgow (MTh) and the University of Dublin (PhD).