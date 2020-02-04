Deputy principal facing fitness to teach inquiry over child porn

A deputy primary school principal teacher is the subject of a fitness to teach inquiry for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Brian Fitzgerald of Meadowlands, Youghal, Co Cork, is serving an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty of one count of possessing child pornography and four counts of distributing child pornography on various dates between February and May 2017.

Fitzgerald did not appear at the inquiry on Tuesday and did not have legal representation.

However, in previous correspondence with the Teaching Council, his solicitor said he had “held his hands up and pleaded guilty” and was not contesting the inquiry or any evidence.

The Teaching Council’s disciplinary committee inquiry panel has powers to issue sanctions such as de-registering a teacher and applying an indefinite ban on teaching in a publicly funded school.

The inquiry heard that gardaí first became became aware of the offence when it began investigating users accessing a child porn website.

They identified one computer user who was using the name “schoolteacher” and traced the download to Fitzgerald.

Gardaí raided his house on May 6th, 2017 and seized computer equipment.

They arrested Fitzgerald but he denied possessing child pornography or knowing anything about child pornography and was released without charge.

However, gardaí sent the equipment for examination and Garda cyber experts established that thousands of images and videos had been deleted from the computer.

Gardaí re-arrested Fitzgerald on June 25th, 2018 for questioning and when questioned about the deleted images and videos, he admitted they belonged to him.

The inquiry heard that Fitzgerald had downloaded 551 images and 1,162 videos depicting children under 17 engaging in various sexual acts.

And they also established that he had downloaded 529 images and 1,018 videos depicting children under the age of 17 exposing their genitalia.

Some of these deleted images included female adults engaged in sexual activity with babies, as well as pre-teen boys and girls involved in sexual activity with adults or other boys and girls.

Sick leave

Gardaí established that Fitzgerald had shared some 53 child porn images on four separate dates with individuals in the UK, US and Germany and they were now being investigated by foreign police.

The inquiry heard that Fitzgerald had gone on sick leave from the school where he was teaching following his first arrest in 2017 and he later took a career break in 2018 and had not taught since.

The Teaching Council’s disciplinary committee inquiry panel is due to complete its hearing on Tuesday and is likely to issue a finding.

The three-person panelis made up of two teachers – Elizabeth Cooney and Sean O’Neill - and Gerry Leydon, a non-teacher member.

The panel has powers similar to those of the High Court and can compel witnesses and evidence.

However, teachers who are subject to the inquiry are not obliged to attend in person and may be represented by a union, colleague or legal representative

During Fitzgerald’s court case last year, his defence barrister pleaded for leniency, pointing out that his client, a single man, had moved back into the family home in Youghal and was caring for his elderly mother who has early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

However, Judge Sean Ó Donnabháin said possession of child pornography was a serious offence but of even more concern to him were the distribution charges where he shared such images with others.

He sentenced Fitzgerald to three years in jail on the distribution charges and on the possession charge but he suspended the final 18 months to incentivise his rehabilitation while in prison.