Demands for answers over ‘delay’ in alerting public to hand sanitiser safety risks

Opposition parties have demanded answers over delays in alerting schools and the wider public to safety risks linked to a widely-used hand sanitiser.

The sanitiser, branded as ViraPro, has been used in schools, healthcare facilities, nursing homes and retail outlets across the State.

Official records indicate that the Department of Agriculture revoked approval for the product on Tuesday.

However, a public announcement on the recall was only made late on Thursday night.

A number of schools said they were forced to close on Friday due to the short notice, while many others had to scramble to find alternative products.

The department had not responded to queries over the apparent delay in making the news public at the time of writing.

Its statement only confirmed that the product had been revoked on the basis that prolonged use could cause dermatitis, eye irritation, respiratory system irritation and headaches.

This was because some of the hand sanitiser product was found to contain methanol rather than ethanol.

Details of the product recall emerged when the Department of Education issued a press release at 10.20pm on Thursday night, followed shortly afterwards by an alert from the Department of Agriculture.

The HSE, meanwhile, said EU authorities first alerted the Department of Agriculture to the public health risks posed by the Virapro product.

Labour Party education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said an explanation was needed for the delay in withdrawing the product. He said the short notice provided to schools was “disgraceful and shambolic”.

“There is heightened anxiety amongst the school community now and we need clarity on why it took the Department two days to recall this product. Issuing a statement at 11pm at night effectively closing affected schools is not acceptable,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesman Matt Carthy called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to address the Dáil on the issue and answer questions.

Mr Carthy said he needed to explain why the issue only came to light on Thursday night when a public recall had been in place since Tuesday.

He asked if the department provided approval for this product in the first place and if so, how.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD asked when Mr McConalogue and his department “first become aware of the concerns regarding this product? When was it decided to consider recalling?

“Why, when the decision to recall was formalised on Tuesday, was this decision not publicised until very late on Thursday night? At what point were the Tánaiste, the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health informed that yet another debacle was coming down the tracks?”

Problems

Pairic Clerkin, chief executive of the Irish Primary Principals Network said the short notice over safety issues caused problems for many schools.

While some were forced to close, others ended up taking last-minute steps to ensure they had safe alternatives.

“Some principals were going into their schools at around midnight to check what supplies they had,” he said.

“Others were rushing to organise alternative supplies on Friday morning. Many of those schools affected had very little time to get ready.”

Suppliers of the product are on a list of 11 authorised to provide protective equipment to schools.

St Patrick’s Boys’ National School in Drumcondra and Gaelscoil Ros Eo in Rush, Co Dublin said they had to close due to their reliance on the product.

Anne Looney, chairperson of St Patrick’s Boys’ National School, said had they been informed earlier on Thursday instead of at 11pm on social media, they may have been able to keep the school open on Friday.

“I’m sure there are some principals who didn’t see that [social media post] last night, who got up this morning and discovered that the hand sanitiser across their school was an unsuitable product,” she told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne show on Friday.

The school made the decision to close at about 11.45pm on Thursday and informed parents. Ms Looney and principal Natasha Bassett said they considered “various options” but that there was too much uncertainty and decided the school should close.

Frustrated

Tim Ó Tuachaigh, principal of Gaelscoil Ros Eo in Rush, Co Dublin,said he found out about the recall in an email on Thursday night and was frustrated to learn that the issue initially came to light on Tuesday.

Mr Ó Tuachaigh said some parents are “livid” and that it was “ridiculous” to find out so late on Thursday night.

He said his school uses anti-bacterial wipes and surface cleaner of the same brand that was quoted by the Department of Agriculture and that these too could be affected.

He said the school opens at 8.30am and they would have been “struggling” to get hand sanitiser removed and replaced throughout the building in time.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said the recall of sanitiser is a matter of major concern and unfortunate “given the significant additional burden on schools in recent months to implement a number of measures in order to reopen and stay open”.

“We hope that nobody has or will suffer adverse effects,” a spokeswoman for the ASTI said.

“We are aware of schools with the sanitiser and they are making alternative arrangements this morning. Some schools already have another sanitiser on site. Schools reliant on this sanitiser must be supported in addressing this issue as quickly as possible.”

In response to the alert, the Department of Education told schools they could close on Friday, or finish early, if such action was deemed appropriate.

“The Department of Education is informing all schools of the need to check whether they have used this supplier and have stocks of this product. Schools should follow the advice of the Department of Agriculture to cease using it,” it said.

“On Friday October 23rd schools that are impacted by this can make local arrangements to purchase stocks of hand sanitiser and can maximise the use of hand washing to support necessary hand hygiene.

“If a school that is impacted judges it necessary to do so, they can choose to close for the day or close early on Friday October 23rd.”

It said any school having difficulty in sourcing an alternative sanitiser should contact the Department’s Covid-19 helpline or email.

“Additional funding will be provided to schools to enable them to purchase the necessary supplies from an alternative supplier,” it said.