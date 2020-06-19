Deadline for schools to supply calculated Leaving Cert grades extended

The Department of Education’s calculated-grades collection system which allows schools to upload data on the estimated marks and class rankings for Leaving Cert students will remain open until Monday evening.

The online portal, which had been due to close on Friday and first opened on June 8th, was established to cater for the results of over 60,000 Leaving Cert students who had been expected to sit the exams in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the deadline was being extended to facilitate a “small number” of schools who have yet to fully complete the process.

Schools have been engaging “extremely well” with the process “and very good progress has been made,” the spokesperson said.

The portal will now remain open until close of business on Monday, June 22nd.

The calculated grades system was devised as an alternative to students having to sit State exams while adhering to safety guidelines related to Covid-19.

Once estimated marks and rankings have been provided by the school, they will then be subject to a process of national standardisation.

Grades will be estimated using a combination of school information about a student’s expected performance in an examination and national data available in relation to the performance of students in examinations over a period of time.

A dedicated unit, the calculated grades executive office, was established by the Department of Education to administer the scheme and to ensure fairness.

The results are still expected to be issued in mid-August which is the traditional time for Leaving Cert results to be released.