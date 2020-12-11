Covid crisis: Schools ‘do not have permission’ for early Christmas closure

The Department of Education has warned schools that they should not close until December 22nd following the decision of a Co Mayo school to close early due to concern over the spread of Covid-19.

Claremorris Boys National School informed parents last night that classes will cease from today. This is on the basis that it needs to “allay fears and anxieties among the school community” over positive cases in the school.

However, the closure is in breach of department rules that require all publicly funded schools to remain open until next Tuesday, December 22nd. There are understood to be concerns within the department that more schools may follow suit.

This afternoon a department spokesman said that while it did not comment on individual cases, it said schools are required to follow public health advice on whether to close or not following Covid-19 cases.

“While we understand that schools and principals have been working tirelessly through these unprecedented times, there is no public health rationale for altering agreed standardised school breaks,” said the spokesman.

“Schools will close for the Christmas holidays as arranged on Tuesday, December 22nd – not Friday December 18th. These holiday periods have been fixed to allow parents and the school communities to plan ahead for basic work, child minding necessities and any other family plans at this time of year.”

The department did not say if there will be consequences for the Mayo school or if it will be required to make up additional days of teaching. It is understood that two of the five classes at the school have been required to self-isolate following several coronavirus cases at the school after a public health risk assessment.

However, public health officials gave the green light for three classes to continue in school. The school said that despite not being able to secure permission to close from the department and HSE public health, closure was the “only practical way we can help prevent further elevation and spread of Covid cases among the school community”.

In a statement posted on the school’s website, principal Mark Loftus said: “We are deeply frustrated at the system adopted by public health on cross-infection levels and the department regarding Covid-19 and its effects, to insist that schools remain open at all costs.”

Mr Loftus said it had been an extremely stressful, anxious and unfortunate situation for pupils and families, and that the school had tried its best to keep the virus out.

Mr Loftus is one several staff at the school deemed by public health officials to be close contacts and have been asked to restrict their movements. He said he had found it impossible to secure substitute staff to cover for absences because any substitute teacher available was too anxious to enter a school with an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the school felt it had had no choice but to close down to try to prevent a further spread, especially in the run up to the Christmas holiday period.

Co Laois school closes

Separately, a second school in Co Laois is also due to close today for the Christmas period due to Covid-19 cases.

However, the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise said it was doing so on the advice of public health officials. It said education for children will continue online until December 22nd.

Latest figures show 60 cases detected in schools last week following mass testing of 2,368 students and staff in primary, post-primary and special education schools.

The previous week 38 cases were detected following mass testing of 2,178 pupils and staff.

The latest figures indicate a 63 per cent increase in the number of positive cases in tested schools over the past week, with the positivity rate rising from 1.7 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Despite this increase, transmission of the virus remains low across schools. Health experts previously described the positivity rate of 2.3 per cent in mid-October as “reassuring” and said numbers indicated efforts to prevent virus spread had been “very successful”.

The vast majority of cases detected over the last week were in primary schools (55 cases) while just five cases were found in secondary schools. There were no cases found in special education schools.

Nearly 90 per cent of cases were recorded among students or under-18s with just 11 per cent of cases recorded among staff or over-18s. The testing was carried out in 61 primary schools, 42 secondary schools and four special education schools.