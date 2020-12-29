Covid-19: Teachers’ union requests delay to reopening of schools

The organisation representing national schools has written to Government requesting it consider a delay in their reopening when Cabinet meets on Wednesday to discuss its response to rising Covid cases.

John Boyle, general secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation told Minister for Education Norma Foley that Monday, January 11th should be the earliest date for children to begin the new term.

He said this should be considered “on public health grounds in the interest of securing safer schools for pupils, staff and their families”.

“The INTO remains strongly committed to supporting our 42,000 members in safe workplaces, as they endeavour to teach and support the wellbeing of their pupils at school where children undoubtedly benefit greatly,” Mr Boyle wrote in a letter released on Tuesday night.

“However, it is now becoming very clear that the ability of schools to operate normally is likely to be seriously impaired due to the higher numbers of staff and students who will need to self-isolate and/or restrict movement in the weeks following Christmas.”

Increasing discomfort among teachers comes as the rates of new Covid infections rose above 1,500, and ahead of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in which tougher public restrictions are expected to be adopted.

The INTO has asked Government to take into account the increase in the number of positive cases from mass-testing in schools during December. The letter said the number of staff testing positive in primary and special schools has also increased.

“The number of confirmed cases has grown at an alarming rate in the last fortnight with nearly 700 children of primary-school age testing positive in the 14 days prior to schools closing for the Christmas holidays.”

It also cites the new, more contagious spread of the virus, the rise in hospitalisation rates and the recent surge in GP referrals for testing.

There is also an “acute shortage of substitute teachers in certain parts of the country”.

Mr Boyle told the Minister that a delay in reopening schools would give boards of management more time to put measures in place and source substitute teachers.

“Our measured proposal to delay the commencement of the Spring term by a minimum of three school days…would also provide Government with the opportunity to launch an intensive public awareness campaign on the importance of safe schools, which was promised to this union at recent stakeholder consultation meetings,” he wrote.

“In our view your Government would also be better placed late next week to take account of emerging scientific evidence regarding the new variants of Covid-19 than you possibly could be within the next seven days.”